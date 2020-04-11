549 Segovia Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Freshly Renovated Home In The St. Augustine South Subdivision. Interior: Modern Kitchen And Bathrooms. Fresh Paint. New Epoxy Concrete Flooring That Looks Like You’re Walking On Marble Throughout! Updated Plumbing,Electrical And Hvac. Safe,Quiet,And Cozy. Exterior: Large Fenced-in Back Yard. Available March 1. Move-in Cost: First Month: $1600 Security Deposit: $1600 Small And Clean Pets Are Allowed And Required Prior Approval. Non Refundable Pet Fee: $500. No Smoking Inside The House.,Rental Application Pre-qualifications: 1. Household Income 3x Rent; 2. Credit Score 650; 3. No Criminal/Eviction/Drug History