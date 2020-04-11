549 Segovia Road

Amenities
Freshly Renovated Home In The St. Augustine South Subdivision. Interior: Modern Kitchen And Bathrooms. Fresh Paint. New Epoxy Concrete Flooring That Looks Like You’re Walking On Marble Throughout! Updated Plumbing,Electrical And Hvac. Safe,Quiet,And Cozy. Exterior: Large Fenced-in Back Yard. Available March 1. Move-in Cost: First Month: $1600 Security Deposit: $1600 Small And Clean Pets Are Allowed And Required Prior Approval. Non Refundable Pet Fee: $500. No Smoking Inside The House.,Rental Application Pre-qualifications: 1. Household Income 3x Rent; 2. Credit Score 650; 3. No Criminal/Eviction/Drug History