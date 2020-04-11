All apartments in St. Augustine South
Find more places like 549 Segovia Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Augustine South, FL
/
549 Segovia Road
Last updated April 11 2020 at 9:08 PM

549 Segovia Road

549 Segovia Road · (904) 501-7924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Augustine South
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

549 Segovia Road, St. Augustine South, FL 32086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Freshly Renovated Home In The St. Augustine South Subdivision. Interior: Modern Kitchen And Bathrooms. Fresh Paint. New Epoxy Concrete Flooring That Looks Like You’re Walking On Marble Throughout! Updated Plumbing,Electrical And Hvac. Safe,Quiet,And Cozy. Exterior: Large Fenced-in Back Yard. Available March 1. Move-in Cost: First Month: $1600 Security Deposit: $1600 Small And Clean Pets Are Allowed And Required Prior Approval. Non Refundable Pet Fee: $500. No Smoking Inside The House.,Rental Application Pre-qualifications: 1. Household Income 3x Rent; 2. Credit Score 650; 3. No Criminal/Eviction/Drug History

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 Segovia Road have any available units?
549 Segovia Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 549 Segovia Road have?
Some of 549 Segovia Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 Segovia Road currently offering any rent specials?
549 Segovia Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 Segovia Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 549 Segovia Road is pet friendly.
Does 549 Segovia Road offer parking?
Yes, 549 Segovia Road does offer parking.
Does 549 Segovia Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 549 Segovia Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 Segovia Road have a pool?
No, 549 Segovia Road does not have a pool.
Does 549 Segovia Road have accessible units?
No, 549 Segovia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 549 Segovia Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 549 Segovia Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 549 Segovia Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 549 Segovia Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 549 Segovia Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Augustine South 2 BedroomsSt. Augustine South 3 Bedrooms
St. Augustine South Apartments with ParkingSt. Augustine South Apartments with Pool
St. Augustine South Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLSt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Edward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity