All apartments in St. Augustine Shores
Find more places like 936 Ridgewood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Augustine Shores, FL
/
936 Ridgewood Ln
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

936 Ridgewood Ln

936 Ridgewood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Augustine Shores
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

936 Ridgewood Lane, St. Augustine Shores, FL 32086

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Charming waterfront garden home in gated community. 2 bedroom/2 bath plus den/office. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened porch while watching the ducklings in the pond. Open floor plan with lots of natural light, airy and spacious. Large 2 car garage with extra storage. Amenities include lawn service, community pool and tennis courts. Only 15 minutes away from historic St Augustine and beach. Shopping, Mayo Clinic Primary Care, restaurants and golf are right around the corner. $100 Processing fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Ridgewood Ln have any available units?
936 Ridgewood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Augustine Shores, FL.
What amenities does 936 Ridgewood Ln have?
Some of 936 Ridgewood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 Ridgewood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
936 Ridgewood Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Ridgewood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 Ridgewood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 936 Ridgewood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 936 Ridgewood Ln does offer parking.
Does 936 Ridgewood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 936 Ridgewood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Ridgewood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 936 Ridgewood Ln has a pool.
Does 936 Ridgewood Ln have accessible units?
No, 936 Ridgewood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Ridgewood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 936 Ridgewood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 936 Ridgewood Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 936 Ridgewood Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Augustine Shores 2 BedroomsSt. Augustine Shores Apartments with Garage
St. Augustine Shores Apartments with PoolSt. Augustine Shores Apartments with Washer-Dryer
St. Augustine Shores Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLSt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Asbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLHolly Hill, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Edward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University