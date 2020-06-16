936 Ridgewood Ln

Amenities

Charming waterfront garden home in gated community. 2 bedroom/2 bath plus den/office. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened porch while watching the ducklings in the pond. Open floor plan with lots of natural light, airy and spacious. Large 2 car garage with extra storage. Amenities include lawn service, community pool and tennis courts. Only 15 minutes away from historic St Augustine and beach. Shopping, Mayo Clinic Primary Care, restaurants and golf are right around the corner. $100 Processing fee due at lease signing.