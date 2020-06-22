22 Bermuda Run Way

Amenities
Located Beach Side Off A1a Beach Blvd In St. Augustine Beach's Gated Bermuda Run Community. This Home Has An Amazing 40-foot Lap Pool In A 15' X 65' Screened Lanai. Two Bedrooms Downstairs,And Very Large Master Suite Upstairs. New Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops. Washer/Dryer In Utility Room Off The Kitchen. Two-car Garage. Side Yard Is Fenced. The Community Has A Private Pool And Beach Walkover For Easy Beach Access. Just A Short Walk To Publix Shopping Center And Many Restaurants And Shops.,Available Mid-july. Minimum 6 Mo. Lease Term. Lawn And Pool Care Included. Propane Heater For Pool. Tenant Pays All Utilities. Pet Considered.