St. Augustine Beach, FL
22 Bermuda Run Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

22 Bermuda Run Way

22 Bermuda Run Way · No Longer Available
St. Augustine Beach
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

22 Bermuda Run Way, St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Located Beach Side Off A1a Beach Blvd In St. Augustine Beach's Gated Bermuda Run Community. This Home Has An Amazing 40-foot Lap Pool In A 15' X 65' Screened Lanai. Two Bedrooms Downstairs,And Very Large Master Suite Upstairs. New Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops. Washer/Dryer In Utility Room Off The Kitchen. Two-car Garage. Side Yard Is Fenced. The Community Has A Private Pool And Beach Walkover For Easy Beach Access. Just A Short Walk To Publix Shopping Center And Many Restaurants And Shops.,Available Mid-july. Minimum 6 Mo. Lease Term. Lawn And Pool Care Included. Propane Heater For Pool. Tenant Pays All Utilities. Pet Considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Bermuda Run Way have any available units?
22 Bermuda Run Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Augustine Beach, FL.
What amenities does 22 Bermuda Run Way have?
Some of 22 Bermuda Run Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Bermuda Run Way currently offering any rent specials?
22 Bermuda Run Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Bermuda Run Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Bermuda Run Way is pet friendly.
Does 22 Bermuda Run Way offer parking?
Yes, 22 Bermuda Run Way does offer parking.
Does 22 Bermuda Run Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Bermuda Run Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Bermuda Run Way have a pool?
Yes, 22 Bermuda Run Way has a pool.
Does 22 Bermuda Run Way have accessible units?
No, 22 Bermuda Run Way does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Bermuda Run Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Bermuda Run Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Bermuda Run Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Bermuda Run Way does not have units with air conditioning.
