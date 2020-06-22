22 Bermuda Run Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Located Beach Side Off A1a Beach Blvd In St. Augustine Beach's Gated Bermuda Run Community. This Home Has An Amazing 40-foot Lap Pool In A 15' X 65' Screened Lanai. Two Bedrooms Downstairs,And Very Large Master Suite Upstairs. New Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops. Washer/Dryer In Utility Room Off The Kitchen. Two-car Garage. Side Yard Is Fenced. The Community Has A Private Pool And Beach Walkover For Easy Beach Access. Just A Short Walk To Publix Shopping Center And Many Restaurants And Shops.,Available Mid-july. Minimum 6 Mo. Lease Term. Lawn And Pool Care Included. Propane Heater For Pool. Tenant Pays All Utilities. Pet Considered.