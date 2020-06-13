Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

41 Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
14 Units Available
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1245 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
4737 Ayrshire Drive
4737 Ayrshire Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Spring Hill, FL is now available.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5346 Tanner Road
5346 Tanner Road, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1436 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,436 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13060 Hanley Drive
13060 Hanley Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1309 sqft
13060 Hanley Drive - Charming 3,2,2 Home Features split plan with a great room, indoor laundry room, dining area with an open porch and spacious yard. Close to many amenities. Pets require prior owner approval. (RLNE4847879)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4422 Larkenheath Dr
4422 Larkenheath Drive, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2049 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom house. For Lease-Purchase - This property is available on a lease with purchase option only. Minimum option required before move-IN: $23,000.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9287 Spring Hill Dr
9287 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
THIS HOME BECOMES AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 15TH. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home is located directly on Spring Hill Dr.

Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
9403 Melrose Street
9403 Melrose Street, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,355
1489 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1230 Channing Avenue
1230 Channing Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1428 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,428 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
1 Unit Available
4189 High Ridge Avenue
4189 High Ridge Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2234 sqft
Very spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in gated Sand Ridge community. 1st floor features a large living room and kitchen open combo with Island.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5325 Florentine Court
5325 Florentine Court, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1989 sqft
Excellent 3/2/2 pool home situated on an over sized, golf course lot! Neat and clean with laminate flooring in the living space, newer carpeting in the bedrooms, and neutral paint throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7256 Flyway Drive
7256 Flyway Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1632 sqft
SEASONAL only. Next available is April 2020. POOL Home RENTAL. Regency Oaks is a short drive to Pine Island Beach, Weeki Wachee River, Hernando Beach, shopping, medical services, and restaurants. Sea World, Disney just 2 hrs away.

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
4055 Bramblewood Loop
4055 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1672 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional open floor plan to the small details like a covered patio, making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Hill
Last updated June 12 at 09:20pm
7 Units Available
Oakwood Village
18933 Quercus Dr, Hudson, FL
Studio
$644
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$889
Modern units with hardwood floors and air-conditioning. Dogs and cats welcome. Near Aripeka Sandhills Preserve if you need to get away to nature. Easy access to U.S. 19 (Commercial Way).

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brookridge
1 Unit Available
8054 Mission Street
8054 Mission Street, Brookridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1058 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING - 55+ and No Pets please. Annual Rental in the Adult Community of Brookridge in Brooksville, FL. Super Cute with 2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms as well as an Enclosed Porch and a Screen-enclosed Porch for your enjoyment.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6817 Richard Drive
6817 East Richard Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
AVAILABLE AUG-NOV 2020 INCLUSIVE. AND JAN 2021. NEXT AVAILABLE APRIL 2021. Beautifully decorated & fully equipped Waterfront Home. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2 Car Garage. Sleeps 8 (King/Queen/Twins & Blow-up Mattress.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6289 Theodan Street
6289 Theodan Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1068 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER 7/1/20. Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Furnished Vacation Home located on the Palm Canal which leads to the Big Cypress Canal, the Weeki Wachee River and the Gulf of Mexico.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Hill
Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
6 Units Available
Candlelight
965 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
Studio
$660
1 Bedroom
$729
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We put no one above you! Our single-story ranch-style apartment homes feel more like home. You'll enjoy the country living with suburban accessibility. Candlelight is conveniently located in the heart of Brooksville.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Candleglow Apartments
1071 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,011
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
860 sqft
Welcome home to Candleglow Apartments in Brooksville, Florida – a picturesque community with plenty of community green space nestled under a dramatic canopy of Live Oak trees.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hernando Beach
1 Unit Available
4378 2nd Isle Dr
4378 2nd Isle Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Awesome 3/2 Home on the water. This home has been freshly and new carpet in the bedrooms. This home is on the water and is complete with a dock and boat lift.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8180 Anchor Point Dr
8180 Anchor Point Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2688 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 15TH. Charming, naturally-lit 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom stilt home in Weeki Wachee Florida! Gulf Access and located in a quiet neighborhood. This home is minutes from Weeki Wachee Springs, beaches and numerous restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Hernando Beach
1 Unit Available
3404 Minnow Creek Drive
3404 Minnow Creek Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1482 sqft
Amazing views, amazing home. SEASONAL RENTAL for at least 4 month term. Tastefully decorated with all the right Beach touches. The location is phenomenal, fascinating view of the waterfront and minutes to the gulf from the large dock.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7254 Aberdeen Court
7254 Aberdeen Court, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Lovely 2 Bed/2 Bath with 17 ft dock and direct access to the Gulf for scalloping. Dock next door is available for use as well. Sleeps 6 (2 Full/Pull-out). 4 kayaks and a canoe available for tenant use.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5530 Ramada Street
5530 Ramada Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
672 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Furnished Vacation Rental located on the Lynn Canal in Weeki Wachee, FL.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6100 Bear Trail
6100 Bear Trail, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
SEASONAL and Available 06/01/2020. CRYSTAL CLEAR RIVER WATERFRONT! SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY All Inclusive, wifi, cable, utilities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Spring Hill, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Spring Hill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

