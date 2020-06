Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Townhomes Condominiums: 1,303 sqfts, 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms upstairs, 1/2 bathrooms down stairs for visitors, walk-in closets, dining and living room, kitchen, patio, one car garage(with garage opener), one car parking at driveway. Note: Each bedroom has its own bathroom (two masters) and own walk-in closet. READY TO MOVE IN



PRIVATELY OWNED