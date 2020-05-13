All apartments in Southchase
Last updated May 13 2020

13532 Tea Rose Way - 1

13532 Tea Rose Way · No Longer Available
Location

13532 Tea Rose Way, Southchase, FL 32824
Rosewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Story Townhouse. Very well maintained. Features tile thru out and laminate wood floors, 2 master bedrooms, white kitchen cabinets, all appliances included, half bathroom downstairs, indoor laundry and one car garage. Close to 417, airport, shopping, theme parks, Schools & more!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13532 Tea Rose Way - 1 have any available units?
13532 Tea Rose Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 13532 Tea Rose Way - 1 have?
Some of 13532 Tea Rose Way - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13532 Tea Rose Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
13532 Tea Rose Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13532 Tea Rose Way - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 13532 Tea Rose Way - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 13532 Tea Rose Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 13532 Tea Rose Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 13532 Tea Rose Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13532 Tea Rose Way - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13532 Tea Rose Way - 1 have a pool?
No, 13532 Tea Rose Way - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 13532 Tea Rose Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 13532 Tea Rose Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 13532 Tea Rose Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13532 Tea Rose Way - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13532 Tea Rose Way - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13532 Tea Rose Way - 1 has units with air conditioning.

