Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:43 AM

13426 Applerose Ln

Location

13426 Applerose Ln, Southchase, FL 32824
Rosewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2BR / 2.5Ba 1303ft available now

PLEASE NOTE: The first floor is all tile and will have updated pictures shortly.

Available ASAP!!! Amazing Town Home in beautiful Orlando, FL! Enjoy this gorgeous 2 BD / 2.5 BA condo with a one car garage set within the lovely community of Lynwood at Southmeadow! The bright entranceway leads you into an open kitchen, a breakfast bar, a spacious pantry and stainless steel appliances. The back area has extra space for a grill and rest area. Spacious living and dining rooms. The first floor has tile throughout, and carpet on the stairs and second floor. Washer and Dryer are included in unit. Large master suite and HUGE walk-in closet complete with a vanity. Conveniently located with a Wawa in walking distance, close to 3 separate children's parks, Shopping, Dining, Disney theme parks, Universal, Lake Nona and Orlando International Airport. Will not last!! Please send an email for the quickest response and feel free to also call for showing now before it's too late.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13426 Applerose Ln have any available units?
13426 Applerose Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 13426 Applerose Ln have?
Some of 13426 Applerose Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13426 Applerose Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13426 Applerose Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13426 Applerose Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 13426 Applerose Ln is pet friendly.
Does 13426 Applerose Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13426 Applerose Ln offers parking.
Does 13426 Applerose Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13426 Applerose Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13426 Applerose Ln have a pool?
No, 13426 Applerose Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13426 Applerose Ln have accessible units?
No, 13426 Applerose Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13426 Applerose Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13426 Applerose Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 13426 Applerose Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13426 Applerose Ln has units with air conditioning.
