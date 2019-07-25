13426 Applerose Ln

Amenities
2BR / 2.5Ba 1303ft available now
PLEASE NOTE: The first floor is all tile and will have updated pictures shortly.
Available ASAP!!! Amazing Town Home in beautiful Orlando, FL! Enjoy this gorgeous 2 BD / 2.5 BA condo with a one car garage set within the lovely community of Lynwood at Southmeadow! The bright entranceway leads you into an open kitchen, a breakfast bar, a spacious pantry and stainless steel appliances. The back area has extra space for a grill and rest area. Spacious living and dining rooms. The first floor has tile throughout, and carpet on the stairs and second floor. Washer and Dryer are included in unit. Large master suite and HUGE walk-in closet complete with a vanity. Conveniently located with a Wawa in walking distance, close to 3 separate children's parks, Shopping, Dining, Disney theme parks, Universal, Lake Nona and Orlando International Airport. Will not last!! Please send an email for the quickest response and feel free to also call for showing now before it's too late.