Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

One story. House has been remodeled! Freshly painted, New Laminate wood floors thru out, tile in wet areas. Spacious Split plan. Features: Formal living and dining, family room, Breakfast Nook, High vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, garden tub in master with separate shower, two car garage with opener, new a/c, Open porch, & large fence yard. Close to Shopping, schools, post office, airport, restaurants and all major roads. More pictures to come!