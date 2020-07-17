All apartments in Southchase
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

11843 Hullbridge Ct.

11843 Hullbridge Court · (407) 901-1200
Location

11843 Hullbridge Court, Southchase, FL 32837

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11843 Hullbridge Ct. · Avail. Jul 24

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
11843 Hullbridge Ct. Available 07/24/20 Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with Two Car Garage in Southchase! - Come take a look at this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Two Car Garage in Southchase! Walk into this Split Floorplan and Open Living, Dining and Kitchen areas with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. The Kitchen w/ breakfast bar includes Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Stove. Laundry area located in the Garage includes Washer/Dryer (as is). The property is conveniently located near area restaurants and shopping!
Sorry, No Pets!

To schedule your viewing and apply, call 407-901-1200.

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.

**We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. If you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord, this could negatively impact the outcome of your application. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5885431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11843 Hullbridge Ct. have any available units?
11843 Hullbridge Ct. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11843 Hullbridge Ct. have?
Some of 11843 Hullbridge Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11843 Hullbridge Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
11843 Hullbridge Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11843 Hullbridge Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11843 Hullbridge Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 11843 Hullbridge Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 11843 Hullbridge Ct. offers parking.
Does 11843 Hullbridge Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11843 Hullbridge Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11843 Hullbridge Ct. have a pool?
No, 11843 Hullbridge Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 11843 Hullbridge Ct. have accessible units?
No, 11843 Hullbridge Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 11843 Hullbridge Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11843 Hullbridge Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 11843 Hullbridge Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11843 Hullbridge Ct. has units with air conditioning.
