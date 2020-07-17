Amenities

11843 Hullbridge Ct. Available 07/24/20 Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with Two Car Garage in Southchase! - Come take a look at this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Two Car Garage in Southchase! Walk into this Split Floorplan and Open Living, Dining and Kitchen areas with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. The Kitchen w/ breakfast bar includes Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Stove. Laundry area located in the Garage includes Washer/Dryer (as is). The property is conveniently located near area restaurants and shopping!

Sorry, No Pets!



To schedule your viewing and apply, call 407-901-1200.



*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.



**We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. If you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord, this could negatively impact the outcome of your application. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



