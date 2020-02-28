All apartments in Southchase
Find more places like 11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southchase, FL
/
11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE

11700 Cranbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southchase
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

11700 Cranbourne Drive, Southchase, FL 32837

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom corner lot home waiting just for you. Granite countertops in Kitchen and Master bathroom. Tile throughout the entire home. Screened back porch and plenty of backyard space for privacy and family time. Tiled floor and screen door in the garage. This home is conveniently close to all the commerce you need without being in the middle of noise and traffic. 20 minutes from Disney and 25 minutes from downtown Orlando.
There is a $65 non-refundable application fee per adult. Please note the following: We encourage prospects not to apply if they have a credit score below 550, have ever been evicted, bad rental history or have recent drug/violent related felonies. Current employment and landlord history are verified, income needs to be at least three times the monthly rent ($5,100).
No utilities are included. The resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. The deposit must be paid within 48hrs of being approved in order to hold the home. Move-in on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE have any available units?
11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE have?
Some of 11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southchase 3 BedroomsSouthchase Apartments with Garage
Southchase Apartments with ParkingSouthchase Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Southchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Forest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLWilliamsburg, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida