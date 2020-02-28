11700 CRANBOURNE DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom corner lot home waiting just for you. Granite countertops in Kitchen and Master bathroom. Tile throughout the entire home. Screened back porch and plenty of backyard space for privacy and family time. Tiled floor and screen door in the garage. This home is conveniently close to all the commerce you need without being in the middle of noise and traffic. 20 minutes from Disney and 25 minutes from downtown Orlando.

There is a $65 non-refundable application fee per adult. Please note the following: We encourage prospects not to apply if they have a credit score below 550, have ever been evicted, bad rental history or have recent drug/violent related felonies. Current employment and landlord history are verified, income needs to be at least three times the monthly rent ($5,100).

No utilities are included. The resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. The deposit must be paid within 48hrs of being approved in order to hold the home. Move-in on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day.