3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 AM
92 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Venice, FL
5827 VENISOTA ROAD
5827 Venisota Road, South Venice, FL
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! RARE FIND!!! A spacious house in a wonderful area of South Venice with a close proximity to Manasota beach (about 2 miles), shopping malls, dining and major roads.
South Venice
615 YALE ROAD
615 Yale Road, South Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1554 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent west of Tamiami Trail, located 2 miles from South Venice Beach Ferry and 3.5 miles to Manasota Key Beach.
South Venice
1240 FLAMINGO ROAD
1240 Flamingo Road, South Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1514 sqft
3/2/2 Home Located Conveniently to Beaches, Shopping, Downtown Venice. Living/Dining Rooms, Family Room, Walk-in-Closet in Master, Large Yard.
1767 BELVIDERE ROAD
1767 Belvidere Road, South Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
A short distance to Manasota Beach this 3 bed 2 bath pool home with one car garage located on a quiet street is ready for the 2021 season. Everything inside is new, from the all bamboo floors to the granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of South Venice
South Venice
10908 Bull Rush Dr.
10908 Bullrush Dr, Venice Gardens, FL
Sarasota National living the good life - Rented Jan Feb and March 2020 Seasonal Sarasota National Lennar built this 3254 sq.ft. beautiful home available for 2020, new 2018.
4266 Vicenza Dr Unit D
4266 Vicenza Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1554 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Venetia is so inviting and comfortable you'll fall in love and feel right at home.
5831 CLEVELAND ROAD
5831 Cleveland Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2149 sqft
Annual rental. Charming and spacious pool home. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathroom plus a den. The house features split floor plan with lots of natural lights. Open kitchen with breakfast bar. High ceilings. Wood burning fire place.
5223 Layton Drive
5223 Layton Drive, Sarasota County, FL
5223 Layton Drive Available 05/15/20 Ventura Village Home for Rent in Venice - Coming available in mid-May! Check out this large 4 bedroom and 2 bath single family home in the gated Ventura Village community in Venice.
4215 VICENZA DRIVE
4215 Vicenza Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1383 sqft
Seasonal/Vacation condo located in Casa Di Amici of the Venetia community. A 3 MONTH Minimum rental is required. This beautiful ground floor end unit provides 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and offers bright and cozy furnishings and a serene pond view.
8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD
8335 Manasota Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1206 sqft
Perfectly secluded getaway with the calming waters of the Gulf of Mexico to your immediate front and the boating waters of the Bay to your rear. Camouflaged by nature and on a private lane, this home offers it’s guests peace and tranquility.
564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE
564 Circlewood Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
Three bedroom two bath detached Villa in active community with two pools, jacuzzi, club house, library, fitness room, game room, many activities to join in if you wish, bingo, cards, socials.
107 HOURGLASS DRIVE
107 Hourglass Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2348 sqft
Where else can you find a 2,350 sq.ft.
Results within 5 miles of South Venice
Gran Paradiso
13826 Vancanza Dr
13826 Vancanza Drive, North Port, FL
Available 08/01/20 Venice- Gran Paradiso- Annual Lease - Property Id: 127504 New Construction Completed 8/2018- Over 2400 sq ft! Tenants enjoy all the amenities.
Sarasota National
10800 Tarflower Dr #101
10800 Tarflower Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1741 sqft
10800 Tarflower Dr #101 - 10800 Tarflower Dr.
309 Stone Briar Creek Drive
309 Stone Briar Creek Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3400 sqft
Courtyard private pool Golf club Gulf of Florida - Property Id: 265831 Immaculately clean very private courtyard stunning house with the 3 beds and 3 and 1/2 bath with an extra room and very large kitchen in a very quiet and safe neighborhood
26632 Raphis Royale Blvd
26632 Raphis Royale Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2310 sqft
Gorgeous pool home in Boca Royale - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY IN THE OFF-SEASON 2020 Available March 19th, 2020 Boca Royale Golf and Country club immaculate luxury home available to rent, tastefully furnished with everything you need, 3 bedrooms, 2.
13466 Bastiano Street
13466 Bastiano Street, North Port, FL
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home - Located in IslandWalk at the West Villages with Resort-like Amenities. - Conveniently located in the desirable community of IslandWalk with its Resort-style amenities.
131 Wayforest Drive
131 Wayforest Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2023 sqft
For the 2021 SEASON: January, February & March $5,500/mo - INCLUDES GOLF!) .
21 St John Blvd
21 Saint John Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1857 sqft
St.
Venice
133 Te
133 Miami Avenue East, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
ONLY TWO MONTHS WILL MOVE YOU TO THIS BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS AND PEACEFUL TUSCANY VILLAGE COMMUNITY AT KENDALL. - FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS. - MOVE-IN CONDITION.
705 Matland St
705 Matland Street, Nokomis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3860 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 705 Matland St in Nokomis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1506 Strada D Oro
1506 Strada D Oro, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1144 sqft
Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer.
602 Cocoanut Crescent
602 Coconut Crescent, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3000 sqft
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available for your vacation stay. Bring the family and invite friends; there's plenty of room for every one.
901 Riviera St
901 Riviera Street, Venice, FL
Amazingly Fantastic!! Here we have a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a pool and hot tub on Venice Island, centrally located to the beach, shopping and downtown. The space to spread out inside this house is expansive. A very pleasant foyer greets you.
