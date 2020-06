Amenities

pet friendly pool range oven

Unit Amenities oven range Property Amenities pet friendly pool

- This bright 2 bedroom 2 bath home close to Venice amazing beaches. Owner is purchasing passes to South Venice Ferry that will take you to the private beach. This home has wall to wall water resilient CoreTec luxury flooring will give your home an amazing look and feel that is not only beautiful but durable and water resistant as well. Kitchen is a chefs dream. All new cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers , an elegant range hood compliments the built in oven and flat range. This home has it all tiled walk in shower enclosure. Has a side area get some needed sun shine and then cool off in the pool. House is pet friendly and has fenced in yard. This home is available for 2021 as well as off season 2020 please call Kathy at 941-735-7662



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5134484)