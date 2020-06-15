All apartments in South Venice
Find more places like 3730 Cadbury Circle #330.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Venice, FL
/
3730 Cadbury Circle #330
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3730 Cadbury Circle #330

3730 Cadbury Cir 330 Bld 2 · (941) 444-6185 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Venice
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3730 Cadbury Cir 330 Bld 2, South Venice, FL 34293
Woodmere Village At Jacaranda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3730 Cadbury Circle #330 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1721 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Annual unfurnished Condo with an Amazing location in an atrium setting at Woodmere At Jacaranda 55+ Community. - This spacious 2 bed, 2 bath, plus Den is just over 1,700 square feet of living area with large bedrooms and plenty of storage and new carpet throughout. This condo impresses from the moment you enter the living area with an abundance of natural light and sliders opening to a large covered patio for an extension of that Florida living. The kitchen is smartly designed off the dining area and flows to the optional den or office - also opening to the large balcony.

The Master bedroom is spacious with adjoining luxury private master bath with glass enclosed walk-in shower and dual vanity sinks and an extended walk in closet. The guest bedroom is equally as spacious and is impressive for extended guest as it has its own private balcony and situated nicely to the guest bathroom. Extras include under building parking, elevator access, in unit Laundry closet with stacked washer and dryer for your convenience and a garden like atrium setting!

Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.

Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5782239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 Cadbury Circle #330 have any available units?
3730 Cadbury Circle #330 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3730 Cadbury Circle #330 have?
Some of 3730 Cadbury Circle #330's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 Cadbury Circle #330 currently offering any rent specials?
3730 Cadbury Circle #330 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 Cadbury Circle #330 pet-friendly?
No, 3730 Cadbury Circle #330 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Venice.
Does 3730 Cadbury Circle #330 offer parking?
Yes, 3730 Cadbury Circle #330 does offer parking.
Does 3730 Cadbury Circle #330 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3730 Cadbury Circle #330 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 Cadbury Circle #330 have a pool?
No, 3730 Cadbury Circle #330 does not have a pool.
Does 3730 Cadbury Circle #330 have accessible units?
No, 3730 Cadbury Circle #330 does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 Cadbury Circle #330 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3730 Cadbury Circle #330 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3730 Cadbury Circle #330 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3730 Cadbury Circle #330 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3730 Cadbury Circle #330?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Venice 2 BedroomsSouth Venice 3 Bedrooms
South Venice Apartments with GymSouth Venice Apartments with Washer-Dryer
South Venice Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLPort Charlotte, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLThe Meadows, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL
Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLongboat Key, FLWhiskey Creek, FLHolmes Beach, FLSiesta Key, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast UniversityUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity