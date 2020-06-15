3730 Cadbury Circle #330

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking

Annual unfurnished Condo with an Amazing location in an atrium setting at Woodmere At Jacaranda 55+ Community. - This spacious 2 bed, 2 bath, plus Den is just over 1,700 square feet of living area with large bedrooms and plenty of storage and new carpet throughout. This condo impresses from the moment you enter the living area with an abundance of natural light and sliders opening to a large covered patio for an extension of that Florida living. The kitchen is smartly designed off the dining area and flows to the optional den or office - also opening to the large balcony.



The Master bedroom is spacious with adjoining luxury private master bath with glass enclosed walk-in shower and dual vanity sinks and an extended walk in closet. The guest bedroom is equally as spacious and is impressive for extended guest as it has its own private balcony and situated nicely to the guest bathroom. Extras include under building parking, elevator access, in unit Laundry closet with stacked washer and dryer for your convenience and a garden like atrium setting!



