Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage

Welcome to a brand new life in The Preserve at West Villages! Enjoy the spacious Canterbury Model. This cute villa features an open floor plan including 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths in a well-designed 1526 SF of living space. Step out through the sliding glass doors and relax on your lanai where you will enjoy the privacy and beauty of mature trees and a beautiful lake view. Stunning kitchen with beautiful cabinets for a bright Florida feel paired with Granite countertops and a large center island. Stainless steel appliances add to the contemporary look of the kitchen area. Beautifully tiled walk-in shower in Master Bathroom and a tub with tiled shower in the guest bathroom. Two walk-in closets in Master Bedroom and generous closet in the guest's bedrooms. A tasteful lighting package with ceiling fans sets the perfect mood throughout the home. Attached 2-car garage and decorative stone accents on the front fascia. A brand new Amenity Center will include Clubhouse, Fitness Center.