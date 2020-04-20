2107 ALVARADO LANE

Amenities

This three bedroom two bath home is centrally located within Sarasota. Placing it just 5 minutes from Siesta Key, 5 minutes to Gulf Gate or South Gate shopping, and 10 minutes to Downtown Sarasota. This is the perfect location for shopping, dining, and golf. This home has an open concept living area with kitchen, dining area, and living rooms all open to one another, great for social gatherings and entertaining. Open the large glass sliding doors out to the overside private fully fenced backyard and enjoy the outdoor covered living space. The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, large walk-in closet, and is furnished with a king-size bed. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share a common guest bathroom and furnished with a queen-size bed and two full-size beds respectively. The living room is furnished with a large flat screen TV and plenty of lounge seating. The community offers access to a day dock.