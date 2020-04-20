All apartments in South Sarasota
South Sarasota, FL
2107 ALVARADO LANE
2107 ALVARADO LANE

2107 Alvarado Lane · (941) 320-4287
Location

2107 Alvarado Lane, South Sarasota, FL 34231

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1675 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
This three bedroom two bath home is centrally located within Sarasota. Placing it just 5 minutes from Siesta Key, 5 minutes to Gulf Gate or South Gate shopping, and 10 minutes to Downtown Sarasota. This is the perfect location for shopping, dining, and golf. This home has an open concept living area with kitchen, dining area, and living rooms all open to one another, great for social gatherings and entertaining. Open the large glass sliding doors out to the overside private fully fenced backyard and enjoy the outdoor covered living space. The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, large walk-in closet, and is furnished with a king-size bed. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share a common guest bathroom and furnished with a queen-size bed and two full-size beds respectively. The living room is furnished with a large flat screen TV and plenty of lounge seating. The community offers access to a day dock.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 ALVARADO LANE have any available units?
2107 ALVARADO LANE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2107 ALVARADO LANE have?
Some of 2107 ALVARADO LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 ALVARADO LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2107 ALVARADO LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 ALVARADO LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2107 ALVARADO LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Sarasota.
Does 2107 ALVARADO LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2107 ALVARADO LANE does offer parking.
Does 2107 ALVARADO LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2107 ALVARADO LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 ALVARADO LANE have a pool?
No, 2107 ALVARADO LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2107 ALVARADO LANE have accessible units?
No, 2107 ALVARADO LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 ALVARADO LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 ALVARADO LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2107 ALVARADO LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2107 ALVARADO LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
