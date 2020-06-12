All apartments in South Sarasota
1664 STARLING DRIVE

1664 Starling Drive · (941) 321-7282
Location

1664 Starling Drive, South Sarasota, FL 34231

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1712 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Look no further! It's a two bedroom, two bathroom condo for rent...In sought after gated community, centrally located, west of trail with groceries, shopping and restaurants right outside your doorstep. Bike or ride to Siesta Key -It is that close!- Short 15 minutes ride to downtown Sarasota! Enjoy life inside your gated neighborhood condo plus all the amenities and activities offered at The Landings Racket Club: Clubhouse, pool, spa, tennis, pickle-ball, fitness center, meeting rooms, library, social and sports events, cards, trivia and different holiday gatherings held throughout the year for our friendly neighbors. This pretty & rarely available unit has an open floor plan with expansive living area, sleek kitchen with eat in space and an outside patio. From the living area you can enjoy bird watching and generous green views of lush tropical landscape. Master bedroom is spacious, even to have a small office or hobby space! Master bathroom has tub and separate shower! Nice walk-in closet and vanity are right before entering en-suite bathroom. One full guest bathroom is right outside the second bedroom which is bright and it has a wall to wall closet. Laundry room inside unit, one parking garage and space on driveway to park another car if necessary. Guest parking available near building. Association application required. Tenant responsible for utilities. No pets without owner approval. Owner could consider a small dog or cat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1664 STARLING DRIVE have any available units?
1664 STARLING DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1664 STARLING DRIVE have?
Some of 1664 STARLING DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1664 STARLING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1664 STARLING DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1664 STARLING DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1664 STARLING DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1664 STARLING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1664 STARLING DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1664 STARLING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1664 STARLING DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1664 STARLING DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1664 STARLING DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1664 STARLING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1664 STARLING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1664 STARLING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1664 STARLING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1664 STARLING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1664 STARLING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
