1664 STARLING DRIVE

Look no further! It's a two bedroom, two bathroom condo for rent...In sought after gated community, centrally located, west of trail with groceries, shopping and restaurants right outside your doorstep. Bike or ride to Siesta Key -It is that close!- Short 15 minutes ride to downtown Sarasota! Enjoy life inside your gated neighborhood condo plus all the amenities and activities offered at The Landings Racket Club: Clubhouse, pool, spa, tennis, pickle-ball, fitness center, meeting rooms, library, social and sports events, cards, trivia and different holiday gatherings held throughout the year for our friendly neighbors. This pretty & rarely available unit has an open floor plan with expansive living area, sleek kitchen with eat in space and an outside patio. From the living area you can enjoy bird watching and generous green views of lush tropical landscape. Master bedroom is spacious, even to have a small office or hobby space! Master bathroom has tub and separate shower! Nice walk-in closet and vanity are right before entering en-suite bathroom. One full guest bathroom is right outside the second bedroom which is bright and it has a wall to wall closet. Laundry room inside unit, one parking garage and space on driveway to park another car if necessary. Guest parking available near building. Association application required. Tenant responsible for utilities. No pets without owner approval. Owner could consider a small dog or cat.