15616 Avalon Ave Unit 1

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Clearwater Florida. Home was recently remodeled with new floors, paint and kitchen. Home features tile floor all throughout living area and kitchen. Open floorplan with spacious living room. Bedrooms have new wood laminate flooring. Home is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Bus route within walking distance.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Roberto with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.



(RLNE5046813)