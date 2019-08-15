All apartments in South Highpoint
15616 Avalon Ave Unit 1

15616 Avalon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15616 Avalon Avenue, South Highpoint, FL 33760

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Clearwater Florida. Home was recently remodeled with new floors, paint and kitchen. Home features tile floor all throughout living area and kitchen. Open floorplan with spacious living room. Bedrooms have new wood laminate flooring. Home is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Bus route within walking distance.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Roberto with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.

(RLNE5046813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15616 Avalon Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
15616 Avalon Ave Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Highpoint, FL.
What amenities does 15616 Avalon Ave Unit 1 have?
Some of 15616 Avalon Ave Unit 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15616 Avalon Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
15616 Avalon Ave Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15616 Avalon Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15616 Avalon Ave Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 15616 Avalon Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 15616 Avalon Ave Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 15616 Avalon Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15616 Avalon Ave Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15616 Avalon Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 15616 Avalon Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 15616 Avalon Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 15616 Avalon Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 15616 Avalon Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15616 Avalon Ave Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15616 Avalon Ave Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15616 Avalon Ave Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
