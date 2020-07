Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit A Available 05/01/20 Verona - Property Id: 157626



Duplex all newly remodel. Inside laundry. New roof and new central A/C. Plenty of off street parking. Lawn care, pest and trash is provided by landlord. Electric and water provided by tenant.

Security deposit is $1000.00 and tenant screening $45.00.

Must have first month and security deposit to move in.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/157626

