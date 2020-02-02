15149 WESTMINISTER AVENUE

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom apartment perfectly located in Clearwater!! With ample parking, a private entrance, and an indoor utility room with washer/dryer hookups this recently renovated 3 Bedroom apartment lives more like a home than an apartment. The gracious open-floorplan and kitchen with excellent cabinetry and storage add to the effect, making this unit on a property with a very large and shaded yard the perfect place to call home -and bring your pets!!! With a more-than reasonable refundable $100 pet deposit, non-aggressive smaller breeds are welcome and will love the outdoor space!! Centrally located for all of Tampa Bay - easy access to Tampa, St Petersburg and of course our beaches - call today to settle in soon!!