Last updated February 2 2020 at 6:47 AM

15149 WESTMINISTER AVENUE

15149 Westminister Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15149 Westminister Avenue, South Highpoint, FL 33760

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom apartment perfectly located in Clearwater!! With ample parking, a  private entrance, and an indoor utility room with washer/dryer hookups this recently renovated 3 Bedroom apartment lives more like a home than an apartment.  The gracious open-floorplan and kitchen with excellent cabinetry and storage add to the effect, making this unit on a property with a very large and shaded yard the perfect place to call home -and bring your pets!!! With a more-than reasonable refundable $100 pet deposit, non-aggressive smaller breeds are welcome and will love the outdoor space!!  Centrally located for all of Tampa Bay  - easy access to Tampa, St Petersburg and of course our beaches - call today to settle in soon!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15149 WESTMINISTER AVENUE have any available units?
15149 WESTMINISTER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Highpoint, FL.
What amenities does 15149 WESTMINISTER AVENUE have?
Some of 15149 WESTMINISTER AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15149 WESTMINISTER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
15149 WESTMINISTER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15149 WESTMINISTER AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15149 WESTMINISTER AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 15149 WESTMINISTER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 15149 WESTMINISTER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 15149 WESTMINISTER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15149 WESTMINISTER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15149 WESTMINISTER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 15149 WESTMINISTER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 15149 WESTMINISTER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 15149 WESTMINISTER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 15149 WESTMINISTER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15149 WESTMINISTER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15149 WESTMINISTER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15149 WESTMINISTER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

