Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

This Florida woodlands cottage features laminate flooring throughout. Home has eating space in kitchen, new tub and shower surround, relaxing front screen porch and covered porch out back with washer/dryer hookup. Second bedroom is small and bath is off kitchen. RV/boat storage is easy here. Pet up to 35# is welcome with renter's liability coverage. Near Highpoint Elementary and zoned for Fitzgerald Middle and Pinellas Park High. Owner wants an 8 month lease.