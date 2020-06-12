/
3 bedroom apartments
167 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Gate Ridge, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
3347 Thornwood Road
3347 Thornwood Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1803 sqft
You will love this 3/3 Townhouse available for annual rent in Sarasota. This spacious townhome has a full bath on the main level and 3 large bedrooms plus 2 more full baths on the upper level.
Results within 1 mile of South Gate Ridge
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
19 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4511 Groveland Ave
4511 Groveland Avenue, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1530 sqft
2 story Bright open house with designer touches--marble fireplace, Venetian plaster in master bath, wood laminate floors, cathedral ceiling in great room with skylights, and built-in bookshelves in second bed room.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
2858 Ashton Road
2858 Ashton Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
4BR/3Bath/2-car Garage BRAND NEW! 2 MILES TO SIESTA!! Extensive upgrades throughout the home with quality construction. Large 20x20 porcelain tiles lead you into the great room.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
4944 Camphor Avenue
4944 Camphor Avenue, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1684 sqft
This charming and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5717 ASHTON WAY
5717 Ashton Way, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1624 sqft
Available July 1, 2020! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 Baths condo at Ashton Lakes. 33 acres of playground with 2 swimming pools, 2 tennis courts, bocce ball, shuffle board.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
3255 S LOCKWOOD RIDGE ROAD
3255 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1576 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home with private pool. The updated kitchen opens to living and dining area perfect for entertaining. Home has a beautiful music room for those inclined to play piano and sing for their guests.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Gulf Gate
1 Unit Available
3185 REGATTA CIRCLE
3185 Regatta Circle, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1393 sqft
Highly sought after Gulf Gate area. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with covered carport. Quiet street. Ideal house for Florida living, large fenced in backyard offering complete privacy with beautiful tropical flowering trees.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3283 BENEVA ROAD
3283 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. Ground floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental with screened lanai. Completely remodeled kitchen. Newer furniture and flooring. Beds include King, Full, and Twins.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6110 WILSHIRE CIRCLE
6110 Wilshire Circle, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2223 sqft
UPDATED***55+ Active community. This spacious villa has vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors in the living area and carpet int he bedrooms. Beautiful lake view sits outside your Florida room.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4951 SAWYER ROAD
4951 Sawyer Road, Bee Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1656 sqft
Location, location, location!! Don't miss out on this spacious three bed, two bath single family home. This 1656 sq ft mid-century modern sits on a 1/4 acre lot in a very desirable area between Proctor and Clark Road.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4853 SILVER TOPAZ STREET
4853 Silver Topaz St, Bee Ridge, FL
Just Reduced! Don't miss out on the opportunity to be the first to call this brand new house, home! Spacious 2,000 sq ft home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and large 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET
4869 Silver Topaz St, Bee Ridge, FL
Hurry this brand-new home in the community of Ashton Meadows won't last long!! Located in Sarasota, Ashton Meadows is conveniently located near shopping, fine dining, I-75, and the beaches of Sarasota.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1343 sqft
This single story, three bedroom two bathroom vacation rental home features a large swimming pool and a private fenced back yard for an inviting outdoor living space.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6030 CARLTON AVENUE
6030 Carlton Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 15th FOR SUMMER & FALL 2020. Turnkey furnished property cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home in Gulf Gate. Wood looking tile floors throughout. Large kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counter tops.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5746 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1411 sqft
Ground floor end unit that is a three bedroom floor plan includes private lanai and courtyard with lake view. Recent renovations to kitchen and bathrooms.
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE
4740 Country Manor Drive, Bee Ridge, FL
You will find beauty inside and out of this property. The split floor plan includes a 2-car garage and laundry room with cabinets and counters. Your kitchen has stainless appliances, a closet pantry and a great deal of counter space.
Results within 5 miles of South Gate Ridge
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
15 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1366 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
4 Units Available
Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
Minutes from the beaches and Bobby Jones Golf Club. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with an on-site playground. On-site laundry provided.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
83 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
345 Units Available
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1400 sqft
Bainbridge Palmore unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
