South Gate Ridge, FL
4459 Beneva RD
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:51 PM

4459 Beneva RD

4459 Beneva Road · (813) 803-4610
Location

4459 Beneva Road, South Gate Ridge, FL 34233

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,549

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount. All applicants must have over 500 credit score. Must have valid SSN. Pets allowed, 2 pet max, no bully breeds, $250 non refundable pet fee per pet plus $25/month per pet in pet rent. Documented ESA's and Service animals OK. No housing vouchers of any kind accepted at this time. Move in costs depend on move in date and FICO credit score. >500 = denial. 500-579 = 1.5 month's rent security. 580+ = 1 month's rent security. All applicants must have over a 500 credit score, credit score is based off of the lowest applicants score. Non resident guarantors must make 5x the rental amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4459 Beneva RD have any available units?
4459 Beneva RD has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4459 Beneva RD currently offering any rent specials?
4459 Beneva RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4459 Beneva RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4459 Beneva RD is pet friendly.
Does 4459 Beneva RD offer parking?
No, 4459 Beneva RD does not offer parking.
Does 4459 Beneva RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4459 Beneva RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4459 Beneva RD have a pool?
No, 4459 Beneva RD does not have a pool.
Does 4459 Beneva RD have accessible units?
No, 4459 Beneva RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4459 Beneva RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4459 Beneva RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4459 Beneva RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4459 Beneva RD does not have units with air conditioning.
