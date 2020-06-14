108 Apartments for rent in South Apopka, FL with hardwood floors
1 of 7
1 of 18
1 of 32
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 30
1 of 28
1 of 63
1 of 31
1 of 20
1 of 22
1 of 1
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 31
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 22
1 of 12
1 of 30
1 of 13
1 of 14
Apopka means "potato eating place." South Apopka is a small community just -- you guessed it -- south of Apopka in Central Florida. Because of its multi-million dollar foliage industry, Apopka is dubbed "The Indoor Foliage Capital of the World," and it was also named by Forbes as one of the friendliest towns in the country.
South Apopka is not a town, but rather an unincorporated area in Orange County, Florida, attached to Apopka. The population was 5,738 at the 2010 census, and all the residents live within an area that is 2.64 square miles large. It is part of the Orlando- Kissimmee Metropolitan Statistical Area and is located less than two miles south of Apopka (population 41,542) and 17 miles northwest of Orlando. It is really a suburb of Orlando and, to a lesser extent, Apopka. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Apopka renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.