Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:24 PM

108 Apartments for rent in South Apopka, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Apopka renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
1156 WINDY WAY
1156 Windy Way, South Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1396 sqft
Find yourself in this beautiful home! This home features beautiful tile and hardwood flooring, an open living area, and bay windows that bring in lots of natural light throughout.
Results within 5 miles of South Apopka
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Timberlake
11 Units Available
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to resort-style living at an affordable price. The Glades is located in the beautiful neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, FL, and offers the perfect combination of location and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1206 sqft
When remarkable ingredients collide, it is called fusion. Oftentimes, it occurs by accident, but in the case of Fusion Apartments, the final result is by design.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Timberlake
24 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,033
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
69 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$891
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
18 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
23 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
13 Units Available
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1438 sqft
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:36am
Lockhart
45 Units Available
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1003 sqft
This charming community offers a wide range of amenities including a fitness center, pool, and fitness center. Homes offer a private patio and balcony, washer and dryer appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
5 Units Available
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Arbours at Crown Point is everything you want in contemporary luxury apartment living.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
60 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,029
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
490 Basking Ridge Court
490 Basking Ridge Court, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1273 sqft
490 Basking Ridge Court - Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath single family home Located in Ocoee FL!. - Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath Spacious Home. This property features a spacious leaving room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
4632 Lighthouse Circle
4632 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1330 sqft
Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhouse for Rent - Complete, recent remodel in quiet Carmel Oaks subdivision of Rosemont.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
686 Roaring Drive #342
686 Roaring Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1138 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Home in Altamonte Springs, FL - You'll feel right at home when you walk in to this cozy and well-maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6701 Shellbark Blvd
6701 Shellbark Boulevard, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
3000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home With 1.acres + - Property Id: 287258 Executive custom home Bear Lake Area 3 Bed/ 2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201
673 Sandy Neck Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1806 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome within Altamonte Springs is Available Now! - Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
3660 Timber Trail
3660 Timber Trail, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1152 sqft
Come tour this four bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1152 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
4320 Meadowbrook Avenue
4320 Meadowbrook Avenue, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1578 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Rosemont
1 Unit Available
3988 VERSAILLES DR UNIT 3988C
3988 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3988 VERSAILLES DR UNIT 3988C in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
3616 Meadowbrook Avenue
3616 Meadowbrook Avenue, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1258 sqft
This adorable 3/2 home in the Pine Hills community of Orlando features beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a beautiful fenced backyard. Storage shed in the backyard and storage closet at the carport give ample room for all your belongings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1019 BEAR LAKE ROAD
1019 Bear Lake Road, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1363 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home with Garage, Porch, & Fenced Yard in Seminole County School System. Real Wood Floors in Living, Dining, & all 3 Bedrooms. Split Bedroom Plan with Central AC, All Kitchen Appliances, & Washer/Dryer Hookups.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
6717 Sawmill Boulevard
6717 Sawmill Boulevard, Ocoee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1761 sqft
Charming 4BD/2BTH Pool Home In The Heart Of Ocoee! Truly a must see. This stunning home is a spacious floor plan with neutral décor throughout! Separate formal dining and living area...

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
4502 Lighthouse Circle
4502 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1038 sqft
RENT READY TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATH! - This townhome style condo is conveniently located in Three Lakes Village subdivision front end unit with assigned parking spaces. This home has a private gated entrance and courtyard entry.

1 of 14

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
200 Afton Square #102 (11)
200 Afton Square, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1084 sqft
Private, Luxurious First Floor Oasis, 2 bedroom/2 bath, Travertine Floors, HUGE fenced patio. - Wow, do not let this one go. Available for the first week of October, this gorgeous first floor condo has one of the best floor-plans in the community.
City Guide for South Apopka, FL

Apopka means "potato eating place." South Apopka is a small community just -- you guessed it -- south of Apopka in Central Florida. Because of its multi-million dollar foliage industry, Apopka is dubbed "The Indoor Foliage Capital of the World," and it was also named by Forbes as one of the friendliest towns in the country.

South Apopka is not a town, but rather an unincorporated area in Orange County, Florida, attached to Apopka. The population was 5,738 at the 2010 census, and all the residents live within an area that is 2.64 square miles large. It is part of the Orlando- Kissimmee Metropolitan Statistical Area and is located less than two miles south of Apopka (population 41,542) and 17 miles northwest of Orlando. It is really a suburb of Orlando and, to a lesser extent, Apopka. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in South Apopka, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Apopka renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

