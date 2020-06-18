Amenities

pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Amazing 4/3 in Apopka! - This property will be available mid-June. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email. *** Pictures Coming Soon ***



This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligos billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.



INTERESTED IN A TOUR? Call 407 543 1073 anytime for tour information.



360 VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming Soon!



SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: - https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/990-berry-leaf-ct



READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent



SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.



TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE5835722)