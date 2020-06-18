All apartments in South Apopka
South Apopka, FL
990 Berry Leaf Ct.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

990 Berry Leaf Ct.

990 Berry Leaf Court · No Longer Available
Location

990 Berry Leaf Court, South Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 4/3 in Apopka! - This property will be available mid-June. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email. *** Pictures Coming Soon ***

This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligos billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.

INTERESTED IN A TOUR? Call 407 543 1073 anytime for tour information.

360 VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming Soon!

SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: - https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/990-berry-leaf-ct

READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5835722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 Berry Leaf Ct. have any available units?
990 Berry Leaf Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Apopka, FL.
Is 990 Berry Leaf Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
990 Berry Leaf Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 Berry Leaf Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 990 Berry Leaf Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 990 Berry Leaf Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 990 Berry Leaf Ct. does offer parking.
Does 990 Berry Leaf Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 990 Berry Leaf Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 Berry Leaf Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 990 Berry Leaf Ct. has a pool.
Does 990 Berry Leaf Ct. have accessible units?
No, 990 Berry Leaf Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 990 Berry Leaf Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 990 Berry Leaf Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 990 Berry Leaf Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 990 Berry Leaf Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

