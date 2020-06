Amenities

new construction parking internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking internet access new construction

Unit 2 is a newly constructed add-on to the back of the property’s address located in Apopka on a quiet street. The unit is a modern efficiency with 1.0 bathroom & kitchen. It's $600.00/month for rent and requires a $600 deposit. Electric, water, and internet service are included. Non-smokers are preferred as there is no smoking allowed inside the unit. Optional: This unit is fully furnished with a bed, dresser and T.V./Dresser stand for storage at an additional cost or items can be removed if you'd prefer it be furnished with your own personal items.



Contact Robert Powell at 407-879-7403 for questions and to schedule an appointment to see the unit. Thank you.