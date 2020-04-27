All apartments in Sky Lake
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

830 Sky Lake Cir Unit A

830 Sky Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

830 Sky Lake Circle, Sky Lake, FL 32809

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
830 Sky Lake Cir Unit A Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 2Beds/2Baths Condo - This beautiful and well kept condo features 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located at the first floor of Las Palmas at Sand Lake.

The Community has a pool, fitness center.

It is also conveniently located near Florida Mall , MCO aircport and other major Roads, restaurants and shopping centers.

IMPORTANT:
*Las Palmas at Sand Lake Condominiums requires all their residents to apply, thus additional application fee will be required payable directly to them*

Information:
- Available: Starting May 1st, 2020
- Rent: $900.00 per month
- Security Deposit: $900.00 minimum
- Pets: Allowed, small
- Pet Fee: $300.00 per pet
- Application Fee: $75.00 per adult
- Beds: 2
- Bathrooms: 2

Appliances:
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Washer

Requirements:
- Income required 3 times the rent
- NO Criminal Records
- Credit Score on a good standing
- NO Evictions in the past 5 years
-**Tenant Liability Insurance Required, for $12.50 more a month; or Renter's Insurance Required**

***Hablamos Espanol**

(RLNE3896490)

