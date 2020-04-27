Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly gym pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

830 Sky Lake Cir Unit A Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 2Beds/2Baths Condo - This beautiful and well kept condo features 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located at the first floor of Las Palmas at Sand Lake.



The Community has a pool, fitness center.



It is also conveniently located near Florida Mall , MCO aircport and other major Roads, restaurants and shopping centers.



IMPORTANT:

*Las Palmas at Sand Lake Condominiums requires all their residents to apply, thus additional application fee will be required payable directly to them*



Information:

- Available: Starting May 1st, 2020

- Rent: $900.00 per month

- Security Deposit: $900.00 minimum

- Pets: Allowed, small

- Pet Fee: $300.00 per pet

- Application Fee: $75.00 per adult

- Beds: 2

- Bathrooms: 2



Appliances:

- Refrigerator

- Stove

- Dishwasher

- Dryer

- Washer



Requirements:

- Income required 3 times the rent

- NO Criminal Records

- Credit Score on a good standing

- NO Evictions in the past 5 years

-**Tenant Liability Insurance Required, for $12.50 more a month; or Renter's Insurance Required**



***Hablamos Espanol**



(RLNE3896490)