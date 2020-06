Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Incredible beachfront condo now available for 2020 season! Outstanding Gulf views and resort amenities! This is the perfect location for a beach vacation getaway. Located on Siesta Key, this turnkey unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and plenty of room for all guests.

Enjoy an endless amount of beach activities with your private beach access. Relax on your lanai watching the dolphins swim by during the day. In the evenings watch the spectacular sunset while sipping a glass of wine from your stocked wine cooler. Only minutes away from Siesta Village and the fabulous restaurants and shops the village has to offer. Don't miss downtown Sarasota, only a short drive or uber ride away.

Truly a vacationer's dream!