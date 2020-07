Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Great newer over 1800 sqft mobile on this beautiful over an acre fenced lot off a paved road convenient to shopping and restaurants. Not often do these larger lots come up for rent. No HOA or deed restrictions. Plenty of room for boats, RVs, work vehicles or anything you need to park. Won't last long make your appointment to see it soon! Video tour available https://youtu.be/Dq1yxbTeCrY