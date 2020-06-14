Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Sewall's Point, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sewall's Point renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
96 S Sewalls Point Road
96 South Sewalls Point Road, Sewall's Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1512 sqft
Owner/Agent offers this peaceful home with a large screen enclosed pool on Sewall's Point. The property is about 4/10 of an acre and features a lushly landscaped and privacy fenced backyard. New A/C. Metal roof and impact windows.
Results within 1 mile of Sewall's Point

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1600 NE Dixie Highway
1600 Northeast Dixie Highway, Rio, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Charming ground level condo w/ water views being offered for rent fully furnished/turnkey! Located in River Club Condo, this 2BR/2BA condo features an open floor plan and beautiful updates.
Results within 5 miles of Sewall's Point
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
2150 SE Edler - 1
2150 Southeast Edler Drive, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
3/2 CONDO in Kingman Acres HOA Tenant Application fee Washer/dryer included 1 assigned parking spot No pets allowed Kingman Acres

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1250 SE Parkview Place
1250 Southeast Parkview Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1508 sqft
Season, Short Term, or Annual Furnished or Unfurnished. Very Rare Spacious 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms Condominium in Stuart, Martin County Schools. Close to the Atlantic Ocean and the Beautiful Beaches of the Treasure Coast.
Results within 10 miles of Sewall's Point
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
64 Units Available
Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct., Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,432
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1369 sqft
Limited Time Special - Reduced Rental Rates and First Month Free PLUS App and Admin fee Reduced! Now scheduling hard-hat tours! Call or e-mail to schedule your personal hard-hat tour or virtual tour.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
1 Unit Available
2419 SW Foxpoint Trail
2419 Southwest Foxpoint Trail, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1585 sqft
Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1508 SE Royal Green Circle
1508 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
886 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT 2/2 ON THE SECOND FLOOR WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE & POOL. TILE IN THE LIVING AREAS & VINYL WOOD FLOORING IN THE BEDROOMS. TENANT WILL NEED TO HAVE COA APPROVAL & COMPLETED APPLICATIONS BEFORE MOVING IN.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2783 SE Bluem Way
2783 Southeast Bluem Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2111 sqft
Located in the Sandpiper Bay area with easy access to US 1, PSLBlvd. and all shopping facilities.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
3040 SW Woodland Trail
3040 Southwest Woodland Trail, Palm City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1504 sqft
Pool and Lawn maintenance included in rent. Available immediatley. 4 bedroom, 3 bath waterfront home in Rustic Hills in Palm City.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
9257 SE Olympus Street
9257 Southeast Olympus Street, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
This beautiful pool home is appointed with hardwood floors, granite and stainless in the kitchen, salt system pool, play house and putting green!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
8163 SE Croft Cir, apt C-5, Hobe Sound, FL 33455 - 1
8163 Southeast Croft Circle, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
889 sqft
HOA- Pets allowed with restrictions W/D stackable
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sewall's Point, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sewall's Point renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

