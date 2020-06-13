Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

146 Apartments for rent in Sewall's Point, FL with balcony

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
18 S River Road
18 South River Road, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3129 sqft
Prestigious South Sewall's Point Location! Discover this Custom Built Home, Newly Remodeled and Updated in September 2019.Luxurious Master Retreat,3 additional Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms Plus an Oversized 2.5 Car Garage.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2600 SE Ocean Blvd
2600 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Active 55+ Adult community! No Pets Allowed! Available for 1 year rental fully furnished starting June 9, 2020. 1Bed 1.5Bath 2nd floor furnished condo in Vista Pines.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
931 sqft
Immaculate Furnished condo 1,300 a month Choose 6 months or annual rental 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 full baths. Perfect location with the ocean minutes away. Available June 6th.

Last updated June 12
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5190 SE Schooner Oaks Way
5190 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2095 sqft
3/2/1 Lovely Community of Schooner Oaks-Annual Lease! - Enter this lovely 3/2/1 townhouse on the ground floor which leads you to the stairs and the second floor. This spacious townhome is fully contained on the top floor and has more than 2000 sq.ft.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1431 NE 14th Court
1431 Northeast 14th Court, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice upstairs 2 bed 1 bath unit overlooking the community pool from your screened balcony with extra storage closet. Nice updated kitchen with stainless appliances.This is a nice, quiet community. 3 community pools, playground, tennis and dock.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
185 NE Edgewater Drive
185 Northeast Edgewater Drive, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1735 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom Unit with Wide Lake Views located in I R P resort community. The unit has amazing Gourmet eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, gorgeous granite and full size washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
40 NE Plantation Road
40 Northeast Plantation Road, Martin County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1039 sqft
Beautifully appointed top floor condo overlooking the golf course and lake in Indian River Plantation is now available for short-term or annual rental.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
20 NE Plantation Road
20 Northeast Plantation Road, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1306 sqft
This elegant riverfront retreat designed by Patty Downing Interiors sleeps up to 8 guests! Generously sized 2/2 unit features two master suites and third floor full river views.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
216 NE Seabreeze Way
216 NE Sea Breeze Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
915 sqft
Lovely, well-maintained home. Fully furnished seasonal rental. Located in Jensen Beach where there is something for everyone from live music, local coffee shops, pier fishing to excellent dining and art galleries.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
10 NE Plantation Road
10 Northeast Plantation Road, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1306 sqft
Beautifully remodeled & fully equipped & furnished with wide water views of the Intracoastal/Indian River. Vinyl flooring that looks like wood planks throughout. New Kitchen & Master Bathroom, with closet cabinets in master bedroom closet.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
327 NE Golfview Circle
327 Northeast Golfview Court, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 BR/3 baths, First Floor, End unit in Fairway Villas, overlooking golf course. Walk to Marriott to eat at Tiki Bar, open 7 days a week. take shuttle to private beach or rent boats. No smoking, no pets and no trucks.

Last updated June 13
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5280 SE Seascape Way
5280 Southeast Seascape Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1561 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in the tranquil, private community of Seascape. End unit!! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs with beautiful screen porch off of master.

Last updated June 13
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way
5626 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
A great opportunity for a short term rental. Available May 15-Oct 31; 3 month minimum. This 2-story waterfront condo has amazing views of the "Crossroads" (St Lucie River, Intracoastal Waterway & Atlantic Ocean).

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3431 SE Clubhouse Place
3431 Southeast Clubhouse Place, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2458 sqft
Large home available for families or Couples can share property with 2 Main en suite bedrooms 4 bedroom home in YCC on Golf course in a gated and manned community. Located on a quiet cul d'sac in the rear of the complex.

Last updated June 13
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5722 SE Nassau Terrace
5722 Southeast Nassau Terrace, Port Salerno, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2886 sqft
A perfect winter getaway! Delightful fully furnished 4 bedroom 4 bath pool home in Rocky Point Estates. Stunning, completely remodeled and professionally decorated . Available September thru March. Will consider shorter term at TBD price.
Verified

Last updated June 13
13 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Verified

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Astorwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

Last updated January 23
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1900 S Kanner Highway
1900 South Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1032 sqft
Come and preview this fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo convenient to downtown Stuart. Clean and Vacant with fresh paint and tiled throughout.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
413 NW Canna Way
413 Northwest Canna Way, Stuart, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,675
3150 sqft
Large Executive Home 5/3/2 Corner lot East of US1 in prestigious THE PINES. Over 3100sqft. of LUXURY. Open Kitchen with Island. Large UPSCALE master bath. Formal Dining room & Breakfast area. Bright front room for office.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1550 NE Ocean Blvd.
1550 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1101 sqft
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is a renters MUST have! Come indulge in the Florida lifestyle as this furnished condo overlooks the St Lucie river from its spacious screened in balcony.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3778 NW Adriatic Lane
3778 NW Adriatic Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1065 sqft
Absolutely beautiful GROUND FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with lake view. Ground floor for easy access. Close to clubhouse and swimming pool. Upgraded bathrooms. Fresh paint. Screened porch with view of lake.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sewall's Point, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sewall's Point renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

