Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:26 PM

49 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sewall's Point, FL

Finding an apartment in Sewall's Point that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
18 S River Road
18 South River Road, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3129 sqft
Prestigious South Sewall's Point Location! Discover this Custom Built Home, Newly Remodeled and Updated in September 2019.Luxurious Master Retreat,3 additional Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms Plus an Oversized 2.5 Car Garage.
Results within 1 mile of Sewall's Point

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2440 SE Ocean Blvd
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
969 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom nicely furnished second floor condominium overlooking the community heated pool in this quiet community.

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3431 SE Clubhouse Place
3431 Southeast Clubhouse Place, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2458 sqft
Large home available for families or Couples can share property with 2 Main en suite bedrooms 4 bedroom home in YCC on Golf course in a gated and manned community. Located on a quiet cul d'sac in the rear of the complex.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5722 SE Nassau Terrace
5722 Southeast Nassau Terrace, Port Salerno, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2886 sqft
A perfect winter getaway! Delightful fully furnished 4 bedroom 4 bath pool home in Rocky Point Estates. Stunning, completely remodeled and professionally decorated . Available September thru March. Will consider shorter term at TBD price.
Results within 5 miles of Sewall's Point
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Astorwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4100 NE Indian River Drive
4100 Northeast Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1326 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1 2020 Beautiful, almost brand new, Key West style home with wrap-around balcony. Enjoy spectacular sunrises along with the wildlife and beauty of the intracoastal waterway and good views of the rocket launches at Cape Canaveral.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1030 SW 31st Street
1030 Southwest 31st Street, Palm City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
860 sqft
Newer 2 story apartment. Perfect for the young professional or single person. Super nice 2 story apartment with a large living room and eat in kitchen downstairs, 20 x 11.5 bedroom & bath upstairs.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3225 SE Mimosa Street
3225 Southeast Mimosa Street, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Single family home in Hibiscus Park. 2 bedroom 2 bath and 1 car garage. Tile throughout. Full size washer/dryer. Screened patio. Interior freshly painted. 1st month, last month and sec. deposited required for move in .

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
748 SW 36th Terrace
748 Southwest 36th Terrace, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1021 sqft
This duplex is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an open living room area and eat in kitchen. The kitchen has soft close cabinets and all appliances. There is a screened porch off the kitchen leading into a large backyard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7191 SE Lillian Ct
7191 Southeast Lillian Court, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Perfect in every way, this 2BR, 1BA rental is in Duckwood, the best kept secret in Martin County! Tenant has use of community pool, billiards and more! 55 + community requires interview, credit check, first, last & security.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2600 S Kanner Highway
2600 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL: COMPLETELY RENOVATED, ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!! Available now-Dec 2020. 1st floor unit: 2 bed/1.5 baths with too many upgrades to note. New tile flooring and fresh paint.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1289 NE Ocean Blvd
1289 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1175 sqft
300 steps to have your toes in the sand! Pet Friendly up to 30 pounds, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath unit on the Ocean in small intimate condo association of Islander 12.. The unit is updated and offers covered parking.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
2175 Northwest Tilia Trail
2175 NW Tilia Trl, North River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1587 sqft
Beautiful Key West style 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2-Car Garage villa is now available for rent. This professionally managed property is constructed of concrete block and includes hurricane impact glass on the windows.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2105 SW Mapp Road
2105 Southwest Mapp Road, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1313 sqft
Available May 1 2020 - monthly ($2,900.00) or annually ($2,600.00).

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1252 SE Madison Avenue
1252 Southeast Madison Avenue, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1676 sqft
Upgraded Pool home 10 minutes to the “open” beaches and minutes to downtown Stuart. Quiet and family friendly neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping. 3BR/2BA nicely furnished home with screened in pool and deck.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
49 SE Sedona Circle
49 SE Sedona Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unusual FIRST floor 3/2 condo with 1 car garage in gated community of Vilabella, located centrally in Stuart on Central Parkway between US 1 & Kanner Hwy. Newer carpet, impact windows & sliders & brand new shower in master bedroom.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
675 NW Flagler Avenue
675 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1266 sqft
Best view available at the Harborage. Full Panoramic river view from all rooms. This exceptional condo offers complete privacy from the covered balcony as you watch the sunrise, boats going by, and downtown Stuart.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
13825 South Indian River Drive - 3
13825 South Indian River Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
1bd 1ba Furnished, water trash included. Pet friendly 1bd 1ba Apartment available now, water trash is included.unfurnished $1000. Right on the Indian River great location pet friendly with deposit. Hurry won't last long.

1 of 17

Last updated March 26 at 01:23am
1 Unit Available
1600 SE 7th Street
1600 Southeast 7th Street, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Completely Upgraded Kitchen. Allows up to two pets. Trucks allowed. Great school district. Carport! Conveniently located to all services just off of East Ocean. Lawn maintenance included along with washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
11 Southwest Hideaway Place - 11
11 Southwest Hideaway Place, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
850 sqft
WEEKLY / MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL $800 A WEEK / $2800 MONTHLY FURNISHED INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES Newly remodeled,great location, CLOSE TO BEACHES, SHOPPING AND MORE Great central location.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sewall's Point, FL

Finding an apartment in Sewall's Point that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

