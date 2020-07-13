/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 AM
116 Apartments for rent in Sewall's Point, FL with pool
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
18 S River Road
18 South River Road, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3129 sqft
Prestigious South Sewall's Point Location! Discover this Custom Built Home, Newly Remodeled and Updated in September 2019.Luxurious Master Retreat,3 additional Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms Plus an Oversized 2.5 Car Garage.
Results within 1 mile of Sewall's Point
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
40 NE Plantation Road
40 Northeast Plantation Road, Martin County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1039 sqft
Beautifully appointed top floor condo overlooking the golf course and lake in Indian River Plantation is now available for short-term rental at $1600/month off-season (April - November) or $3750/month high season (December - March).
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
2440 SE Ocean Boulevard
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
969 sqft
$1250 a month in Stuart for a 2/2! East Ocean Gardens on SE Ocean Blvd near Monterrey! Tile floors throughout and an enclosed Florida room overlook the pool. Ground floor with parking spot right in front. Freshly painted inside.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
150 SE Four Winds Drive
150 Southeast Four Winds Drive, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1359 sqft
Beautiful turn key 2/2 condo on the St. Lucie River. Upgraded kitchen and baths (two master bathrooms). Completely furnished. New Floors throughout, new W/D, 2 wonderful patios with ijpact off of each bedroom. Small and friendly complex......
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
2950 SE Ocean Blvd
2950 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
Ready to rent. 2nd floor beautiful corner condo. 2 bedrooms/2 baths nicely furnished. Close to restaurants, shopping and the beaches of Hutchinson Island. Heated community pool. Basic cable, water and pest control included.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
2929 SE Ocean Blvd
2929 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
992 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2 second floor condo available for season. Ninety day minimum. Fabulous location within walking distance to restaurants, shops, etc. and less than a mile to ocean.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1431 NE 14th Court
1431 Northeast 14th Court, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
894 sqft
Very nice upstairs 2 bed 1 bath unit overlooking the community pool from your screened balcony with extra storage closet. Nice updated kitchen with stainless appliances.This is a nice, quiet community. 3 community pools, playground, tennis and dock.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
185 NE Edgewater Drive
185 Northeast Edgewater Drive, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1735 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom Unit with Wide Lake Views located in I R P resort community. The unit has amazing Gourmet eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, gorgeous granite and full size washer and dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1600 NE Dixie Highway
1600 Northeast Dixie Highway, Rio, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Charming ground level condo w/ water views being offered for rent fully furnished/turnkey! Located in River Club Condo, this 2BR/2BA condo features an open floor plan and beautiful updates.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
267 NE Edgewater Drive
267 Northeast Edgewater Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1097 sqft
Available June 1 - September 30 only. Month to month is fine. Ground 2BR/2BA condo at Hutchinson Island. Furnished. Golf course views with private beaches. King size bed in master. 2 Twins in Guest room. Large enclosed lanai.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard
1800 Southeast St Lucie Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1044 sqft
: LOCATION! SEASONAL RENTAL close to beaches...Discover this in town condo turnkey ready for your piece of paradise. Freshly painted and updated. Located on the top floor of a 3 story elevator building . Washer dryer on each floor. Trash chute.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
175 St. Lucie Blvd.
175 SE Saint Lucie Blvd, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious, remodeled, condo is located in an active 55+ community with a short distance to beautiful Stuart beaches and downtown shopping and restaurants. It is a 1 bed/ 1 1/2 bath with a screened in lanai overlooking the lake.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
316 NE Edgewater Drive
316 Northeast Edgewater Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1912 sqft
Riverfront condo with sunset views. Large 2/2 bedroom condo with upgraded kitchen. Master with king size bed and guest room with 2 twin beds. Enjoy the views of the Indian River on oversized screened in lanai.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
3431 SE Clubhouse Place
3431 Southeast Clubhouse Place, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2458 sqft
Large home available for families or Couples can share property with 2 Main en suite bedrooms 4 bedroom home in YCC on Golf course in a gated and manned community. Located on a quiet cul d'sac in the rear of the complex.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
Port Salerno
5722 SE Nassau Terrace
5722 Southeast Nassau Terrace, Port Salerno, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2886 sqft
A perfect winter getaway! Delightful fully furnished 4 bedroom 4 bath pool home in Rocky Point Estates. Stunning, completely remodeled and professionally decorated . Available September thru March. Will consider shorter term at TBD price.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
Port Salerno
5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way
5626 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
A great opportunity for a short term rental. Available May 15-Oct 31; 3 month minimum. This 2-story waterfront condo has amazing views of the "Crossroads" (St Lucie River, Intracoastal Waterway & Atlantic Ocean).
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
3024 NE Skyview Lane
3024 NE Skyview Ln, Jensen Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1828 sqft
Home sweet home. Don't miss out on this lovely brand new, never lived in 4 bedroom 2 bath home located close to Jensen Beach. Home features white shaker cabinets with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living areas.
Results within 5 miles of Sewall's Point
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
3750 NW Royal Oak Drive
3750 Northwest Royal Oak Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1556 sqft
Welcome to the Jensen Beach Country Club! 2BR/2BA/2CA pool home with den.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
112 SW Otter Run Place
112 Southwest Otter Run Place, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1748 sqft
A superior townhouse in the heart of Martin county only minutes away from downtown and the beach. A spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath fully renovated home that offers stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile flooring downstairs, and like new carpet upstairs.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
163 NE Buoy Way
163 NE Buoy Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath Brand New home in Ocean Breeze Resort, walking distance to downtown Jensen beach, inter-coastal waterway, shops, dining and 5 minute drive to local beaches..
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
10044 S Ocean Dr. #903
10044 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1197 sqft
