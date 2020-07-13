Apartment List
FL
sewall s point
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Sewall's Point, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sewall's Point apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit...

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
18 S River Road
18 South River Road, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3129 sqft
Prestigious South Sewall's Point Location! Discover this Custom Built Home, Newly Remodeled and Updated in September 2019.Luxurious Master Retreat,3 additional Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms Plus an Oversized 2.5 Car Garage.
Results within 1 mile of Sewall's Point

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2440 SE Ocean Boulevard
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
969 sqft
$1250 a month in Stuart for a 2/2! East Ocean Gardens on SE Ocean Blvd near Monterrey! Tile floors throughout and an enclosed Florida room overlook the pool. Ground floor with parking spot right in front. Freshly painted inside.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
150 SE Four Winds Drive
150 Southeast Four Winds Drive, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1359 sqft
Beautiful turn key 2/2 condo on the St. Lucie River. Upgraded kitchen and baths (two master bathrooms). Completely furnished. New Floors throughout, new W/D, 2 wonderful patios with ijpact off of each bedroom. Small and friendly complex......

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2950 SE Ocean Blvd
2950 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
Ready to rent. 2nd floor beautiful corner condo. 2 bedrooms/2 baths nicely furnished. Close to restaurants, shopping and the beaches of Hutchinson Island. Heated community pool. Basic cable, water and pest control included.

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
185 NE Edgewater Drive
185 Northeast Edgewater Drive, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1735 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom Unit with Wide Lake Views located in I R P resort community. The unit has amazing Gourmet eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, gorgeous granite and full size washer and dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
267 NE Edgewater Drive
267 Northeast Edgewater Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1097 sqft
Available June 1 - September 30 only. Month to month is fine. Ground 2BR/2BA condo at Hutchinson Island. Furnished. Golf course views with private beaches. King size bed in master. 2 Twins in Guest room. Large enclosed lanai.

1 of 11

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
2190 NE Rustic Way
2190 Northeast Rustic Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
843 sqft
GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME IN QUAINT JENSEN BEACH, FLORIDA! 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH, 1/2 DUPLEX, SIDE BY SIDE, WITH BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A FAMILY ROOM, BEDROOM, MAN-CAVE, OFFICE OR HOBBY ROOM.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
175 St. Lucie Blvd.
175 SE Saint Lucie Blvd, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious, remodeled, condo is located in an active 55+ community with a short distance to beautiful Stuart beaches and downtown shopping and restaurants. It is a 1 bed/ 1 1/2 bath with a screened in lanai overlooking the lake.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
316 NE Edgewater Drive
316 Northeast Edgewater Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1912 sqft
Riverfront condo with sunset views. Large 2/2 bedroom condo with upgraded kitchen. Master with king size bed and guest room with 2 twin beds. Enjoy the views of the Indian River on oversized screened in lanai.

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3431 SE Clubhouse Place
3431 Southeast Clubhouse Place, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2458 sqft
Large home available for families or Couples can share property with 2 Main en suite bedrooms 4 bedroom home in YCC on Golf course in a gated and manned community. Located on a quiet cul d'sac in the rear of the complex.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Port Salerno
5722 SE Nassau Terrace
5722 Southeast Nassau Terrace, Port Salerno, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2886 sqft
A perfect winter getaway! Delightful fully furnished 4 bedroom 4 bath pool home in Rocky Point Estates. Stunning, completely remodeled and professionally decorated . Available September thru March. Will consider shorter term at TBD price.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Port Salerno
5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way
5626 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
A great opportunity for a short term rental. Available May 15-Oct 31; 3 month minimum. This 2-story waterfront condo has amazing views of the "Crossroads" (St Lucie River, Intracoastal Waterway & Atlantic Ocean).

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3024 NE Skyview Lane
3024 NE Skyview Ln, Jensen Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1828 sqft
Home sweet home. Don't miss out on this lovely brand new, never lived in 4 bedroom 2 bath home located close to Jensen Beach. Home features white shaker cabinets with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living areas.
Results within 5 miles of Sewall's Point
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202
3805 NW Mediterranean Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Portofino of Jensen Beach - Move in Ready 2/2 with water views and comes with a one car garage! First, Last and Security for move in! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831063)

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3750 NW Royal Oak Drive
3750 Northwest Royal Oak Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1556 sqft
Welcome to the Jensen Beach Country Club! 2BR/2BA/2CA pool home with den.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
112 SW Otter Run Place
112 Southwest Otter Run Place, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1748 sqft
A superior townhouse in the heart of Martin county only minutes away from downtown and the beach. A spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath fully renovated home that offers stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile flooring downstairs, and like new carpet upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2397 SE West Blackwell Drive
2397 Southeast West Blackwell Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1183 sqft
3/2/1 East of US 1 - This home is a three bedroom, two bath home with a one car garage. It is East of US Highway 1, conveniently located near by Green River Parkway.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
754 SE Trammell Trace
754 Southeast Trammel Trace, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2495 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous home for rent or possible purchase. Fully furnished 4 bedroom 2 and a half baths with 2 car garage. All utilities included. Home has everything that you could possibly need. Home located at the end of a cul-de-sac.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2106 NE Ocapi Ct
2106 Northeast Ocapi Court, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2282 sqft
One small Dog under 25 lbs, non-refundable Pet Deposit of $250.00 Annual Rental $2550.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
748 SW 36th Terrace
748 Southwest 36th Terrace, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1021 sqft
This duplex is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an open living room area and eat in kitchen. The kitchen has soft close cabinets and all appliances. There is a screened porch off the kitchen leading into a large backyard.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3051 SE Aster Lane
3051 Southeast Aster Lane, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1019 sqft
Upgraded w/ lakefront views. 2nd floor 2 br/2 bath with beautiful views of the lake. Private screened in lanai with views of palm trees and lake fountain. Fully functional kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sewall's Point, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sewall's Point apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

