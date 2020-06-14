Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Stuart, FL with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2150 SE Edler - 1
2150 Southeast Edler Drive, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
3/2 CONDO in Kingman Acres HOA Tenant Application fee Washer/dryer included 1 assigned parking spot No pets allowed Kingman Acres

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1250 SE Parkview Place
1250 Southeast Parkview Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1508 sqft
Season, Short Term, or Annual Furnished or Unfurnished. Very Rare Spacious 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms Condominium in Stuart, Martin County Schools. Close to the Atlantic Ocean and the Beautiful Beaches of the Treasure Coast.
1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1600 NE Dixie Highway
1600 Northeast Dixie Highway, Rio, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Charming ground level condo w/ water views being offered for rent fully furnished/turnkey! Located in River Club Condo, this 2BR/2BA condo features an open floor plan and beautiful updates.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
64 Units Available
Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct., Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,432
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1369 sqft
Limited Time Special - Reduced Rental Rates and First Month Free PLUS App and Admin fee Reduced! Now scheduling hard-hat tours! Call or e-mail to schedule your personal hard-hat tour or virtual tour.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
2419 SW Foxpoint Trail
2419 Southwest Foxpoint Trail, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1585 sqft
Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1508 SE Royal Green Circle
1508 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
886 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT 2/2 ON THE SECOND FLOOR WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE & POOL. TILE IN THE LIVING AREAS & VINYL WOOD FLOORING IN THE BEDROOMS. TENANT WILL NEED TO HAVE COA APPROVAL & COMPLETED APPLICATIONS BEFORE MOVING IN.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2783 SE Bluem Way
2783 Southeast Bluem Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2111 sqft
Located in the Sandpiper Bay area with easy access to US 1, PSLBlvd. and all shopping facilities.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3040 SW Woodland Trail
3040 Southwest Woodland Trail, Palm City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1504 sqft
Pool and Lawn maintenance included in rent. Available immediatley. 4 bedroom, 3 bath waterfront home in Rustic Hills in Palm City.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
96 S Sewalls Point Road
96 South Sewalls Point Road, Sewall's Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1512 sqft
Owner/Agent offers this peaceful home with a large screen enclosed pool on Sewall's Point. The property is about 4/10 of an acre and features a lushly landscaped and privacy fenced backyard. New A/C. Metal roof and impact windows.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
35 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
River Park
1 Unit Available
310 Shady Lane
310 Northeast Shady Lane, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2039 sqft
OCEAN ACCESS KEY WEST STYLE HOME - OPEN CONCEPT WITH FANTASTIC RIVER VIEWS FROM MASTER, LIVING ROOM, GUEST ROOM, SCREENED PORCH AND OF COURSE THE DOCK!! CUSTOM CBS HOME W METAL ROOF, REAL WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
868 Canary Terrace
868 Southwest Canary Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1780 sqft
Don't let the outside of this home deceive you! Walk into this beautiful 3/2/1 with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. You'll love the large bonus room and split bedrooms. Tile and new wood floors throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
360 Ashley Street
360 Ashley Street, Indian River Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
988 sqft
This delightful home located in Fort Pierce FL is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 988sqft.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1625 SW Levato Ave
1625 Southwest Levato Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2236 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS DESIRABLE 4/2/2, JUST OFF GATLIN/ROSSER BLVD. - This 4/2/2 home on a Canal is centrally located just off of Rosser/Gatlin Blvd near Sam's club, Walmart, Hospital, Tradition and highways. Good school district.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9257 SE Olympus Street
9257 Southeast Olympus Street, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
This beautiful pool home is appointed with hardwood floors, granite and stainless in the kitchen, salt system pool, play house and putting green!

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
118 SW Ray - 1
118 Southwest Ray Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1711 sqft
2/2 SFH No HOA Tenant pays all utilties Pets allowed with restrictions W/D and additional laundry room Single family home that contains 900 sq ft and was built in 1973. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
8163 SE Croft Cir, apt C-5, Hobe Sound, FL 33455 - 1
8163 Southeast Croft Circle, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
889 sqft
HOA- Pets allowed with restrictions W/D stackable

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
River Park
1 Unit Available
136 SE Prima Vista - 1
136 Southeast Prima Vista Boulevard, River Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
2/1 SFH No HOA Tenant pays all utilties Pets allowed with restrictions WD Hookups 136 SE Prima Vista Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL is a single family home that contains 790 sq ft and was built in 1962. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
City Guide for Stuart, FL

Nicknamed the Sailfish Capital of the World, Stuart, Fla., located on the Treasure Coast, is also rich in shipwreck lore and many a fortune hunter has dreamed of bringing up more gold and silver from the ships sunken in nearby waters.  Good enough reason to move to Stuart?  Perhaps not, but luckily it has more going for it than gold.

Stuart sits at the confluence of the Atlantic, the Intracoastal Waterway and the Okeechobee, which cuts a watery swath through the sate from the ocean to the Gulf of Mexico. Its reason for being is boating and marinas and fishing; you can't escape it. Located near the Port St. Lucie Inlet, you would think the town sprung fully formed from the deep.  Indeed, 2.2 square miles of its total 8.5 mile area is water; that leaves plenty of sand bars to play on, and a number of neighborhoods built to house the 16,000 people who call this place home.  During the 100 years of this little city’s existence, it has sustained damage from a number of hurricanes and a couple of tropical cyclones – if you know the difference, you may know far too much about storms!  Residents proudly state that their town has never had a direct hit; that’s a good thing, it seems. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Stuart, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stuart renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

