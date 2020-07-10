/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:39 PM
129 Apartments for rent in Sewall's Point, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
18 S River Road
18 South River Road, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3129 sqft
Prestigious South Sewall's Point Location! Discover this Custom Built Home, Newly Remodeled and Updated in September 2019.Luxurious Master Retreat,3 additional Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms Plus an Oversized 2.5 Car Garage.
Results within 1 mile of Sewall's Point
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
40 NE Plantation Road
40 Northeast Plantation Road, Martin County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1039 sqft
Beautifully appointed top floor condo overlooking the golf course and lake in Indian River Plantation is now available for short-term rental at $1600/month off-season (April - November) or $3750/month high season (December - March).
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
150 SE Four Winds Drive
150 Southeast Four Winds Drive, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1359 sqft
Beautiful turn key 2/2 condo on the St. Lucie River. Upgraded kitchen and baths (two master bathrooms). Completely furnished. New Floors throughout, new W/D, 2 wonderful patios with ijpact off of each bedroom. Small and friendly complex......
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1431 NE 14th Court
1431 Northeast 14th Court, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
894 sqft
Very nice upstairs 2 bed 1 bath unit overlooking the community pool from your screened balcony with extra storage closet. Nice updated kitchen with stainless appliances.This is a nice, quiet community. 3 community pools, playground, tennis and dock.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
185 NE Edgewater Drive
185 Northeast Edgewater Drive, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1735 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom Unit with Wide Lake Views located in I R P resort community. The unit has amazing Gourmet eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, gorgeous granite and full size washer and dryer.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1600 NE Dixie Highway
1600 Northeast Dixie Highway, Rio, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Charming ground level condo w/ water views being offered for rent fully furnished/turnkey! Located in River Club Condo, this 2BR/2BA condo features an open floor plan and beautiful updates.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
216 NE Seabreeze Way
216 NE Sea Breeze Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
915 sqft
Lovely, well-maintained home. Fully furnished seasonal rental. Located in Jensen Beach where there is something for everyone from live music, local coffee shops, pier fishing to excellent dining and art galleries.
1 of 11
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
2190 NE Rustic Way
2190 Northeast Rustic Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
843 sqft
GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME IN QUAINT JENSEN BEACH, FLORIDA! 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH, 1/2 DUPLEX, SIDE BY SIDE, WITH BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A FAMILY ROOM, BEDROOM, MAN-CAVE, OFFICE OR HOBBY ROOM.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
10 NE Plantation Road
10 Northeast Plantation Road, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1306 sqft
Beautifully remodeled & fully equipped & furnished with wide water views of the Intracoastal/Indian River. Vinyl flooring that looks like wood planks throughout. New Kitchen & Master Bathroom, with closet cabinets in master bedroom closet.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard
1800 Southeast St Lucie Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1044 sqft
: LOCATION! SEASONAL RENTAL close to beaches...Discover this in town condo turnkey ready for your piece of paradise. Freshly painted and updated. Located on the top floor of a 3 story elevator building . Washer dryer on each floor. Trash chute.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
310 NE Golfview Circle
310 Northeast Golfview Court, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
2500 for March and April 2020 and 5500 for Jan-April 2021
1 of 63
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3431 SE Clubhouse Place
3431 Southeast Clubhouse Place, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2458 sqft
Large home available for families or Couples can share property with 2 Main en suite bedrooms 4 bedroom home in YCC on Golf course in a gated and manned community. Located on a quiet cul d'sac in the rear of the complex.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Port Salerno
5722 SE Nassau Terrace
5722 Southeast Nassau Terrace, Port Salerno, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2886 sqft
A perfect winter getaway! Delightful fully furnished 4 bedroom 4 bath pool home in Rocky Point Estates. Stunning, completely remodeled and professionally decorated . Available September thru March. Will consider shorter term at TBD price.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Port Salerno
5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way
5626 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
A great opportunity for a short term rental. Available May 15-Oct 31; 3 month minimum. This 2-story waterfront condo has amazing views of the "Crossroads" (St Lucie River, Intracoastal Waterway & Atlantic Ocean).
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3024 NE Skyview Lane
3024 NE Skyview Ln, Jensen Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1828 sqft
Home sweet home. Don't miss out on this lovely brand new, never lived in 4 bedroom 2 bath home located close to Jensen Beach. Home features white shaker cabinets with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living areas.
Results within 5 miles of Sewall's Point
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6240 SE PORTOFINO CIR
6240 SE Portofino Circle, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1770 sqft
BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL NEWLY CONSTRUCTED 3/2.5 TOWNHOUSE WITH GARAGE. GOURMET KITCHEN & GRANITE COUNTERS & WOOD CABS. SPECTACULAR VIEW OF WOODED AREA & GOLF COURSE CERAMIC TILE FIRST LEVEL, CARPETS ON 2nd. IMPACT WINDOWS & DOORS.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
112 SW Otter Run Place
112 Southwest Otter Run Place, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1748 sqft
A superior townhouse in the heart of Martin county only minutes away from downtown and the beach. A spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath fully renovated home that offers stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile flooring downstairs, and like new carpet upstairs.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
163 NE Buoy Way
163 NE Buoy Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath Brand New home in Ocean Breeze Resort, walking distance to downtown Jensen beach, inter-coastal waterway, shops, dining and 5 minute drive to local beaches..
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2397 SE West Blackwell Drive
2397 Southeast West Blackwell Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1183 sqft
3/2/1 East of US 1 - This home is a three bedroom, two bath home with a one car garage. It is East of US Highway 1, conveniently located near by Green River Parkway.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Port Salerno
5111 SE Miles Grant Rd
5111 Miles Grant Road, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1291 sqft
Location, Location! Lovely 3 Bed 2 Bath condo overlooking First fairway! It is End / Corner unit with private staircase and entrance. Amaizing views! Second floor, fully furnished. Brand new stove and microwave. Washer and Dryer in the unit.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
748 SW 36th Terrace
748 Southwest 36th Terrace, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1021 sqft
This duplex is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an open living room area and eat in kitchen. The kitchen has soft close cabinets and all appliances. There is a screened porch off the kitchen leading into a large backyard.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3051 SE Aster Lane
3051 Southeast Aster Lane, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1019 sqft
Upgraded w/ lakefront views. 2nd floor 2 br/2 bath with beautiful views of the lake. Private screened in lanai with views of palm trees and lake fountain. Fully functional kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher.