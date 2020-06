Amenities

Owner/Agent offers this peaceful home with a large screen enclosed pool on Sewall's Point. The property is about 4/10 of an acre and features a lushly landscaped and privacy fenced backyard. New A/C. Metal roof and impact windows. Kitchen and bathrooms have solid wood dovetail constructed cabinetry and granite. Master bath seamless glass enclosed shower, large Jacuzzi tub and dual metal sinks. Bamboo flooring in the kitchen and the master. Oversized 2 car garage with built-in cabinetry and counters. Honeycomb blinds throughout. Wide crown molding and wide baseboard molding. Best of all you can ride your bike to the beach!