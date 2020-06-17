All apartments in Seffner
1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE

1403 Southwood Drive · No Longer Available
Seffner
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1403 Southwood Drive, Seffner, FL 33584

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home on private corner lot with no backyard neighbors. New paint and appliances.
Home has a spacious feel with cathedral ceilings throughout. The entire home has laminate flooring. Split bedroom plan with master suite on one side with walk in closet and garden/shower combo. The other two bedrooms are on the other side of the home each having their own walk in closet. Kitchen is large with bar area and separate dining area. Newly constructed covered porch is perfect for enjoying coffee in morning. Backyard is 100% fenced. Tenant to verify all room sizes. Great location, just minutes from I-4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seffner, FL.
What amenities does 1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seffner.
Does 1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
