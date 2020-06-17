1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home on private corner lot with no backyard neighbors. New paint and appliances.

Home has a spacious feel with cathedral ceilings throughout. The entire home has laminate flooring. Split bedroom plan with master suite on one side with walk in closet and garden/shower combo. The other two bedrooms are on the other side of the home each having their own walk in closet. Kitchen is large with bar area and separate dining area. Newly constructed covered porch is perfect for enjoying coffee in morning. Backyard is 100% fenced. Tenant to verify all room sizes. Great location, just minutes from I-4.