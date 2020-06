Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute as a button! Owner busy putting a fresh coast of paint on the living space and on the exterior. This 2BR, 1BA, 1 car garage home offers a large living room, dining area and updated kitchen. The yard is fully fenced with privacy fence. All appliances are provided. Owner requires good credit. Required at lease signing includes, first and last months rent and security deposit of $1050. Pets are acceptable on a case by case basis. Don't miss out on this one!