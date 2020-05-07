1036 Landsdowne Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Coming soon, will be available for new residents on May 7th, 2020. Unfurnished annual rental. This home is absolutely Beautiful, Very Spacious 2,037 Square feet! It is bright and open, with many windows and natural light, this 3/2/2, has formal living, family, dining room, kitchen with lovely breakfast area , split floor plan. White Tile throughout, dark laminate floor in master bedroom. Master bath with soaking tub and separate shower, walk in closet. Large Screened porch. Partially fenced yard. Pets per owners permission and approval. Located in beautiful Sebastian, close to shopping, parks, restaurants, medical and beaches. There is always something going on in Sebastian: art and music festivals, seafood festivals, what a place to live! Currently occupied, please call for appointment and reserve for your move in date in April. Home has Newer roof and Easy to use newer Accordion shutters. Landscaping and pest control services are included in monthly rent. To apply go to https://www.verobeachrent.com/vacancies



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3230417)