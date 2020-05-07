All apartments in Sebastian
Find more places like 1036 Landsdowne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sebastian, FL
/
1036 Landsdowne Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:57 AM

1036 Landsdowne Drive

1036 Landsdowne Drive · (772) 228-1414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sebastian
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1036 Landsdowne Drive, Sebastian, FL 32958
Sebastian Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1036 Landsdowne Drive · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2037 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Coming soon, will be available for new residents on May 7th, 2020. Unfurnished annual rental. This home is absolutely Beautiful, Very Spacious 2,037 Square feet! It is bright and open, with many windows and natural light, this 3/2/2, has formal living, family, dining room, kitchen with lovely breakfast area , split floor plan. White Tile throughout, dark laminate floor in master bedroom. Master bath with soaking tub and separate shower, walk in closet. Large Screened porch. Partially fenced yard. Pets per owners permission and approval. Located in beautiful Sebastian, close to shopping, parks, restaurants, medical and beaches. There is always something going on in Sebastian: art and music festivals, seafood festivals, what a place to live! Currently occupied, please call for appointment and reserve for your move in date in April. Home has Newer roof and Easy to use newer Accordion shutters. Landscaping and pest control services are included in monthly rent. To apply go to https://www.verobeachrent.com/vacancies

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3230417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Landsdowne Drive have any available units?
1036 Landsdowne Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1036 Landsdowne Drive have?
Some of 1036 Landsdowne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 Landsdowne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Landsdowne Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Landsdowne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 Landsdowne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1036 Landsdowne Drive offer parking?
No, 1036 Landsdowne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1036 Landsdowne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 Landsdowne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Landsdowne Drive have a pool?
No, 1036 Landsdowne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1036 Landsdowne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1036 Landsdowne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Landsdowne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 Landsdowne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 Landsdowne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1036 Landsdowne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1036 Landsdowne Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sebastian 2 BedroomsSebastian Apartments with Balcony
Sebastian Apartments with PoolSebastian Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sebastian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FL
Satellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FL
Merritt Island, FLNorth River Shores, FLCocoa Beach, FLHutchinson Island South, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLRiver Park, FLVero Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity