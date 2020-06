Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

LEASE OR LEASE-PURCHASE a gorgeous home in Exclusive and Gated Sea Ranch Lakes! Unique mid-century modern home designed by Dan Duckham. High ceilings in living room area, dramatic copper fireplace, marble floors, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, metal roof, impact windows and sliders, 4 bedrooms plus home office, and 4 full baths, awesome outside entertainment area with summer kitchen and custom-designed pool. Enjoy your own private beach club just across the street!