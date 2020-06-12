/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
75 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Sawgrass, FL
695 A1A N
695 A1a N, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
Great location to live. Across the street from Publix,shopping,restaurants,school and a quick bike ride to the beach.This end unit condo has new carpet and freshly painted and ready to go.
56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR
56 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Great upstairs with a 1 car garage. This unit is close to beaches and south of JTB which allows for easy access to Town Center and I-95 or downtown. 2/2, washer in unit, ch/a, fireplace. carpet and ceiling fans.
33 FISHERMANS COVE
33 Fishermans Cove Road, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Rental: Short-term or Long-Term: Lovely, furnished, ground-floor condo, water-to-golf views, 2BR/2Baths with ''beach cottage'' feel in Sawgrass Country Club/Gated/24-hour security located ocean side of AIA.
70 FISHERMAN'S COVE RD
70 Fishermans Cove Road, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
Enter into Fishermans cove subdivision and follow signs to 70 Fisherman's Cove.
657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1
657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1357 sqft
Sensational Ocean views from your private porch and large picture windows with direct beach access from your lanai! You are located in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach near golf, restaurant and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Sawgrass
Palm Valley
158 Bermuda Ct
158 Bermuda Court, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1147 sqft
This 2/2 is located on the 1st green at Oakbridge Golf Course in the TPC. Beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinet space, brand new appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops and tile floors.
600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD
600 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1825 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. The Carlyle Penthouse Unit 4111. Minimum 7 month lease.2. No Pets3. Unit will be for sale during lease period with showings. 4. 2 side by side parking spaces in gated parking garage5. Spacious storage unit in garage6.
Palm Valley
100 FAIRWAY PARK
100 Fairway Park Boulevard, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
2 BR, 2 BA condo. 3rd floor end unit. All appliances including washer and dryer. Unit located towards back of community. Amenities include 2 pools / tennis courts / beach shuttle / gated entry with attendant / New clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Sawgrass
Palm Valley
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Jacksonville Beach
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1300 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Palm Valley
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1142 sqft
Located by Highway A1A and South Beach Parkway. Luxury apartments have a patio/balcony, a fireplace and a well-appointed, modern kitchen. Community includes a pool, tennis court, gym and yoga studio.
Palm Valley
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
956 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.
Jacksonville Beach
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1293 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
Jacksonville Beach
1655 The Greensway 2822
1655 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
1655 The Greensway 2822 Available 07/01/20 Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo.
Jacksonville Beach
4300 SOUTH BEACH PKWY
4300 South Beach Parkway, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1489 sqft
Come home to Valenica! Much sought after 2 br rental in Valencia. A gated community This condo is located on the 3rd Floor with 10 ft ceilings, Split BR plan 2 full baths and a private balcony.
Palm Valley
805 BOARDWALK DR
805 Boardwalk Drive, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
This is a great ground floor 2bd/2 ba with no garage but there are shade trees. Washer & dryer are not included, screened porch, separate bedrooms, fireplace, tiled floors, carpeted bedrooms & outside storage closet.
91 SAN JUAN DR
91 San Juan Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1300 sqft
Must see this great furnished condo with fabulous views and within walking distance of the beach access and the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club.This condo has a king in the master and twins in the second bedroom.
Jacksonville Beach
782 8TH AVE S
782 8th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1920 sqft
Fully furnished and Immaculate townhome only 5 blocks off the sand and surf. Live the beach lifestyle in this upgraded home with two bedrooms upstairs, including a private balcony and stylish bath.
Jacksonville Beach
400 1ST ST S
400 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1404 sqft
FURNISHED JACKSONVILLE BEACH CONDO FOR RENT. From Beach Blvd., South on A1A to east on 4th Avenue S. Condos on corner of 1st Street and 4th Ave., unit is on 3rd floor closest to the ocean.
Jacksonville Beach
411 1ST ST S
411 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Updated beautiful oceanfront condo with amazing views of the ocean, pool and dunes. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Jacksonville Beach
2208 OCEAN DR S
2208 Ocean Drive South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1424 sqft
Tastefully furnished and decorated beachtownhome only steps away from the beach and sand. Amazing ocean views from the living room, second floor balcony, master bedroom and third floor balcony.
Results within 10 miles of Sawgrass
Deerwood
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Hawthorne, a gorgeous and charming residential community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, Florida! If you've been looking for a distinguished and well-appointed place to call home, you won't want to miss
Atlantic Beach
Sea Oats
900 Plaza, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
989 sqft
Newly renovated large apartment homes designed for maximum comfort with large kitchens and plenty of closets.
