Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

9379 CARNABY DRIVE

9379 Carnaby Drive · (941) 815-3237
Location

9379 Carnaby Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34293

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1489 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
RENTED 11/1/20 TO 5/31/21. Posted rate is winter/peak season. Villa is available in the off-season for $1,700.00/month. HOA minimum rental requirement is 7 months. Two Bedroom plus den and Two Bath end unit villa. Two car garage for your car, golf clubs, beach chairs, etc. Speaking of beach, less than 2 miles to Manasota Beach. Lake view from the screened lanai, great room, and master bedroom. Master suite with a walk-in-closet, double sinks, and shower. Guest bedroom and separate den. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer. Clubhouse with lovely heated pool. Enjoy shopping and restaurants in South Venice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9379 CARNABY DRIVE have any available units?
9379 CARNABY DRIVE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9379 CARNABY DRIVE have?
Some of 9379 CARNABY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9379 CARNABY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9379 CARNABY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9379 CARNABY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9379 CARNABY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 9379 CARNABY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9379 CARNABY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9379 CARNABY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9379 CARNABY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9379 CARNABY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9379 CARNABY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9379 CARNABY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9379 CARNABY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9379 CARNABY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9379 CARNABY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9379 CARNABY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9379 CARNABY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
