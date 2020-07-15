9379 CARNABY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

RENTED 11/1/20 TO 5/31/21. Posted rate is winter/peak season. Villa is available in the off-season for $1,700.00/month. HOA minimum rental requirement is 7 months. Two Bedroom plus den and Two Bath end unit villa. Two car garage for your car, golf clubs, beach chairs, etc. Speaking of beach, less than 2 miles to Manasota Beach. Lake view from the screened lanai, great room, and master bedroom. Master suite with a walk-in-closet, double sinks, and shower. Guest bedroom and separate den. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer. Clubhouse with lovely heated pool. Enjoy shopping and restaurants in South Venice.