8961 VERANDA WAY

Amenities

Ground floor Carlton, two bedrooms, two baths, furnished in a Florida motif, screened entry Veranda and rear screened lanai with preserve view, internet access, flat screened TVs, King bed in master plus walk-in closets, fantastic amenities, including a clubhouse with dining facilities, fitness center, several tennis courts, heated pools, golf membership transfers for $250 if desired, the Legacy walking and biking trail is just a few blocks from the entrance to the gated community, YMCA less than a mile away, and a short drive to Siesta Key beaches, shops, and restaurants.