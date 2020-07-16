All apartments in Sarasota County
8961 VERANDA WAY
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:04 AM

8961 VERANDA WAY

8961 Veranda Way · (888) 534-1116
Location

8961 Veranda Way, Sarasota County, FL 34238
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 715 · Avail. now

$4,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1333 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Ground floor Carlton, two bedrooms, two baths, furnished in a Florida motif, screened entry Veranda and rear screened lanai with preserve view, internet access, flat screened TVs, King bed in master plus walk-in closets, fantastic amenities, including a clubhouse with dining facilities, fitness center, several tennis courts, heated pools, golf membership transfers for $250 if desired, the Legacy walking and biking trail is just a few blocks from the entrance to the gated community, YMCA less than a mile away, and a short drive to Siesta Key beaches, shops, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8961 VERANDA WAY have any available units?
8961 VERANDA WAY has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8961 VERANDA WAY have?
Some of 8961 VERANDA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8961 VERANDA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8961 VERANDA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8961 VERANDA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8961 VERANDA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 8961 VERANDA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8961 VERANDA WAY offers parking.
Does 8961 VERANDA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8961 VERANDA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8961 VERANDA WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8961 VERANDA WAY has a pool.
Does 8961 VERANDA WAY have accessible units?
No, 8961 VERANDA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8961 VERANDA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8961 VERANDA WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8961 VERANDA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8961 VERANDA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
