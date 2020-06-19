All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:30 AM

8750 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 202

8750 Midnight Pass Road · (941) 228-6685
Location

8750 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL 34242

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
This One Bedroom, One Bath completely remodeled for your seasonal enjoyment.

Experience beautiful views of the Gulf of Mexico, every day! Spectacular waterfront Siesta Key condominium in Tortuga is located on the South side, so you can enjoy consistent cool sea breezes and see breathtaking sunsets!

Put your toes in Siesta Beach's soft bright sands every morning! Complete your day with a relaxing walk on the beach and the opportunity to experience another breathtaking and unique sunset each evening.

Property amenities include; an indoor / outdoor swimming pool, community kitchen, and common area. You will have an assigned parking space in the 1st level indoor parking garage. Best of all, you are able to walk out your door onto your private beach! Board the free trolley rides to and from town (departs every half hour). Tennis courts and boat slips are located across the street and are available to you, as a resident.

Perfect location, beautiful condominium!!

This is a seasonal rental. The pricing is as follows:

January - April - $3,500.00
May - December - $2,200.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

