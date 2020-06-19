8750 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 202

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access tennis court

This One Bedroom, One Bath completely remodeled for your seasonal enjoyment.



Experience beautiful views of the Gulf of Mexico, every day! Spectacular waterfront Siesta Key condominium in Tortuga is located on the South side, so you can enjoy consistent cool sea breezes and see breathtaking sunsets!



Put your toes in Siesta Beach's soft bright sands every morning! Complete your day with a relaxing walk on the beach and the opportunity to experience another breathtaking and unique sunset each evening.



Property amenities include; an indoor / outdoor swimming pool, community kitchen, and common area. You will have an assigned parking space in the 1st level indoor parking garage. Best of all, you are able to walk out your door onto your private beach! Board the free trolley rides to and from town (departs every half hour). Tennis courts and boat slips are located across the street and are available to you, as a resident.



Perfect location, beautiful condominium!!



This is a seasonal rental. The pricing is as follows:



January - April - $3,500.00

May - December - $2,200.00