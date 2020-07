7927 LIMESTONE LANE

Amenities

TURN KEY CONDO IN STONEHAVEN FOR 8-12 MONTHS. AVAILABLE NOW FOR AN ANNUAL LEASE. JUST BRING YOUR BEACH CLOTHES AND MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS COMPLETELY FURNISHED UNIT.. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO SHOPPING, DOCTORS, BIKE TRAILS, GOLF, I-75, AND MINUTES TO SIESTA KEY BEACH. THIS VERY CLEAN 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM CONDO FEATURES ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW WATER OSMOSIS SYSTEM FOR CLEAN DRINKING WATER, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, A QUIET SCREENED IN BALCONY. GATED COMMUNITY THAT IS PET FRIENDLY WITH A SWIMMING POOL AND PLAYGROUND.