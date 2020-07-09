7490 Botanica Pkwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished oven Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator gym parking pool garage

Impressive 3 BR / 2 Bath Duplex in Sarasota - Move right into this Provence Gardens home in desirable Palmer Ranch. This furnished home is in a gated community with 2 heated pools, picnic areas, and a fitness center. When you walk inside you will see an open concept with a sleek kitchen with an island and generous counter space. This property gives you the convenience of an elevator from the garage. Your master bedroom has 3 large closets with shelving, a soaker bathtub, stand up shower and 2 sinks. Must call 24 business hours prior to scheduled showing for gate access: 941-225-8183. Utilities not included. Sorry, no pets. This is a non-smoking unit. Not available for Section 8.



EACH prospective resident who is 18yrs old + must fill out a separate application.

Make sure to upload ALL required documents. Not doing so will delay your application.

You will hear back within 48 business hours of your application.



Basic Qualification Criteria:

GROSS income (before taxes) should be approximately 3-times rent.

We conduct national, criminal, eviction, credit and employment checks for all prospective residents 18yrs old +.



Application Fee, Rent & Deposits:

Rent: $2,695/m

Base Deposit: $3,150 (with good credit)

Pet Fee: First pet $250, each additional pet $100.00 (if applicable - see listing)

Additional Pet Rent: $25/m (total, not per pet) (if applicable - see listing)

Background Checks: $75 (each person 18yrs+)

Your deposit is due at lease signing. First months rent is due the day you move in.



Call us at 941-219-5273



No Pets Allowed



