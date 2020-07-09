All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7490 Botanica Pkwy

7490 Botanica Parkway · (941) 219-5273
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7490 Botanica Parkway, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7490 Botanica Pkwy · Avail. now

$2,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
elevator
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
oven
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Impressive 3 BR / 2 Bath Duplex in Sarasota - Move right into this Provence Gardens home in desirable Palmer Ranch. This furnished home is in a gated community with 2 heated pools, picnic areas, and a fitness center. When you walk inside you will see an open concept with a sleek kitchen with an island and generous counter space. This property gives you the convenience of an elevator from the garage. Your master bedroom has 3 large closets with shelving, a soaker bathtub, stand up shower and 2 sinks. Must call 24 business hours prior to scheduled showing for gate access: 941-225-8183. Utilities not included. Sorry, no pets. This is a non-smoking unit. Not available for Section 8.

To Schedule a Showing go to:
https://showinghero.com/property/managetenantproperty/NTYwNg==?opt=1
Register for a Self-Guided Tour. For issues contact: 866-300-0883

To Apply:
https://rpmfl020.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=5eed2dc8-b651-4dbc-9564-5df3045bc88d&source=Website
EACH prospective resident who is 18yrs old + must fill out a separate application.
Make sure to upload ALL required documents. Not doing so will delay your application.
You will hear back within 48 business hours of your application.

Basic Qualification Criteria:
GROSS income (before taxes) should be approximately 3-times rent.
We conduct national, criminal, eviction, credit and employment checks for all prospective residents 18yrs old +.

Application Fee, Rent & Deposits:
Rent: $2,695/m
Base Deposit: $3,150 (with good credit)
Pet Fee: First pet $250, each additional pet $100.00 (if applicable - see listing)
Additional Pet Rent: $25/m (total, not per pet) (if applicable - see listing)
Background Checks: $75 (each person 18yrs+)
Your deposit is due at lease signing. First months rent is due the day you move in.

Real Property Management of Sarasota & Manatee is the local affiliate office of the greater company, Real Property Management. Real Property Management is the largest residential property manager in the world having 300+ offices in the U.S. and Canada, and over 60,000 units under management. Real Property Management of Sarasota & Manatee works with the owners of condominium units, single family homes, duplex/multiplex units, and apartment complexes in: Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Lakewood Ranch, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, Osprey, Nokomis, Parrish, Ellenton, North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte, and Palmetto, FL.
Call us at 941-219-5273

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5272851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7490 Botanica Pkwy have any available units?
7490 Botanica Pkwy has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7490 Botanica Pkwy have?
Some of 7490 Botanica Pkwy's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7490 Botanica Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
7490 Botanica Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7490 Botanica Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 7490 Botanica Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 7490 Botanica Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 7490 Botanica Pkwy offers parking.
Does 7490 Botanica Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7490 Botanica Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7490 Botanica Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 7490 Botanica Pkwy has a pool.
Does 7490 Botanica Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 7490 Botanica Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 7490 Botanica Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 7490 Botanica Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7490 Botanica Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 7490 Botanica Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
