All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 7396 FEATHER STONE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
7396 FEATHER STONE
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:02 PM

7396 FEATHER STONE

7396 Featherstone Blvd · (941) 803-7522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7396 Featherstone Blvd, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,731

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2101 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
"short stories." ... This property is not avavaible until October 1 ,2020 .This is three month furnished rental.. Sorry no pets......This is a very nice first class home.. not in and out rental...Enjoy the beautiful view of the trees and water while sitting on your back lanai over looking the in ground pool.
you will feel like your're on vacation from the minute you come through the front door, the warm earth tone colors, the open floor plan, great for entertaining family and friends, yet it has a separate office study for the times you might want to do a little work, this house has a split floor plan and just good vibes!
Close to the golf course not far from shopping and all the restaurants on Clark Ave.
Call today to schedule a private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7396 FEATHER STONE have any available units?
7396 FEATHER STONE has a unit available for $2,731 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7396 FEATHER STONE have?
Some of 7396 FEATHER STONE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7396 FEATHER STONE currently offering any rent specials?
7396 FEATHER STONE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7396 FEATHER STONE pet-friendly?
No, 7396 FEATHER STONE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 7396 FEATHER STONE offer parking?
Yes, 7396 FEATHER STONE offers parking.
Does 7396 FEATHER STONE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7396 FEATHER STONE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7396 FEATHER STONE have a pool?
Yes, 7396 FEATHER STONE has a pool.
Does 7396 FEATHER STONE have accessible units?
No, 7396 FEATHER STONE does not have accessible units.
Does 7396 FEATHER STONE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7396 FEATHER STONE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7396 FEATHER STONE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7396 FEATHER STONE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7396 FEATHER STONE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N
Sarasota, FL 34240
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34238
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard
Sarasota County, FL 34240
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity