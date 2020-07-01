7396 FEATHER STONE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

"short stories." ... This property is not avavaible until October 1 ,2020 .This is three month furnished rental.. Sorry no pets......This is a very nice first class home.. not in and out rental...Enjoy the beautiful view of the trees and water while sitting on your back lanai over looking the in ground pool.

you will feel like your're on vacation from the minute you come through the front door, the warm earth tone colors, the open floor plan, great for entertaining family and friends, yet it has a separate office study for the times you might want to do a little work, this house has a split floor plan and just good vibes!

Close to the golf course not far from shopping and all the restaurants on Clark Ave.

