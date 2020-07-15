All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:36 PM

7348 STANHOPE COURT

7348 Stanhope Court · (941) 953-6000
Location

7348 Stanhope Court, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2206 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This a Lovely pool home in a beautiful sought after Palmer Ranch. This is the perfect for your seasonal getaway. Three bedrooms & den/office , 3 baths, 2 car garage, beautifully decorated with all the comforts of home. The split floor plan features formal living and dining rooms and a spacious master suite with his and her closets, a King bed and large en-suite bathroom. The 2 guests bedrooms are tastefully furnished with a queen bed and two XL twin beds. The main rooms and master open to a very beautiful heated pool and spacious travertine deck perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. The eat in kitchen is open to the family room and features, stainless appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets and a great pool view. Laundry room with large washer/dryer and utility sink. Wifi, HD cable and premium channels included. Small dogs allowed with owners approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7348 STANHOPE COURT have any available units?
7348 STANHOPE COURT has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7348 STANHOPE COURT have?
Some of 7348 STANHOPE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7348 STANHOPE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7348 STANHOPE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7348 STANHOPE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7348 STANHOPE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 7348 STANHOPE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7348 STANHOPE COURT offers parking.
Does 7348 STANHOPE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7348 STANHOPE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7348 STANHOPE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7348 STANHOPE COURT has a pool.
Does 7348 STANHOPE COURT have accessible units?
No, 7348 STANHOPE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7348 STANHOPE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7348 STANHOPE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7348 STANHOPE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7348 STANHOPE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
