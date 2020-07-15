7348 STANHOPE COURT

Amenities

This a Lovely pool home in a beautiful sought after Palmer Ranch. This is the perfect for your seasonal getaway. Three bedrooms & den/office , 3 baths, 2 car garage, beautifully decorated with all the comforts of home. The split floor plan features formal living and dining rooms and a spacious master suite with his and her closets, a King bed and large en-suite bathroom. The 2 guests bedrooms are tastefully furnished with a queen bed and two XL twin beds. The main rooms and master open to a very beautiful heated pool and spacious travertine deck perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. The eat in kitchen is open to the family room and features, stainless appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets and a great pool view. Laundry room with large washer/dryer and utility sink. Wifi, HD cable and premium channels included. Small dogs allowed with owners approval.