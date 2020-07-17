6254 RIVO LAKES BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION POOL HOME! ***Completion/Move-in estimated by Sept 1st*** As you enter the foyer, the living room is through a doorway to the left. The dining room is located to the right, and in front of you is the large, open family room, kitchen, and breakfast area. Sliding glass doors along the back of this space open up to the oversized outdoor lanai, which can you choose to extend for even more outdoor living. The owner's bedroom is found at the rear of the home with a large walk-in-closet separated into two sections. The luxurious master bath comes with dual vanities, a garden tub, a walk-in-shower, and an enclosed water closet. On the other side of the home, there are three more bedrooms and two more baths, including a pool bath. There is also a laundry room that is conveniently accessible from the garage. Gated community. Pool and Lawn care included. *ACTIVE construction site, please do not enter without an appointment. Features, selections and availability subject to change as construction continues. Annual unfurnished Lease term.