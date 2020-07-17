All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:22 PM

6254 RIVO LAKES BOULEVARD

6254 Rivo Lakes Blvd · (941) 545-8816
Location

6254 Rivo Lakes Blvd, Sarasota County, FL 34241

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,495

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3650 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION POOL HOME! ***Completion/Move-in estimated by Sept 1st*** As you enter the foyer, the living room is through a doorway to the left. The dining room is located to the right, and in front of you is the large, open family room, kitchen, and breakfast area. Sliding glass doors along the back of this space open up to the oversized outdoor lanai, which can you choose to extend for even more outdoor living. The owner's bedroom is found at the rear of the home with a large walk-in-closet separated into two sections. The luxurious master bath comes with dual vanities, a garden tub, a walk-in-shower, and an enclosed water closet. On the other side of the home, there are three more bedrooms and two more baths, including a pool bath. There is also a laundry room that is conveniently accessible from the garage. Gated community. Pool and Lawn care included. *ACTIVE construction site, please do not enter without an appointment. Features, selections and availability subject to change as construction continues. Annual unfurnished Lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6254 RIVO LAKES BOULEVARD have any available units?
6254 RIVO LAKES BOULEVARD has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6254 RIVO LAKES BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6254 RIVO LAKES BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6254 RIVO LAKES BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6254 RIVO LAKES BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6254 RIVO LAKES BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6254 RIVO LAKES BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 6254 RIVO LAKES BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6254 RIVO LAKES BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 6254 RIVO LAKES BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6254 RIVO LAKES BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6254 RIVO LAKES BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 6254 RIVO LAKES BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 6254 RIVO LAKES BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6254 RIVO LAKES BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6254 RIVO LAKES BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6254 RIVO LAKES BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6254 RIVO LAKES BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6254 RIVO LAKES BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
