4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE

One of the prettiest views in Stoneybrook overlooking the 3rd hole on the golf course. This is special!! This second floor “Barrington” model veranda offers over 1400 sq. ft. of open living space, two bedrooms, two full baths, plus den/office, and is newly furnished and decorated, flat screen TVs, internet access, there is new engineered wood flooring in living and dining area and den. There is a screened entry and rear lanai, a one car detached garage and is conveniently located just a short distance from the heated community pool and tennis courts. The clubhouse is something to be proud of and features casual and formal dining, a grill room, piano lounge and meeting rooms, there is a well equipped fitness center, library, a large heated pool and spa. The community is conveniently located next to the Legacy Bike and Walking Trail and is minutes away from the famed sugary sand beaches of Siesta Key, shops and fine restaurants. The golf membership can be transfered for $250 for the duration of your stay. RENTED NOV THROUGH APRIL, 2020.