4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE

4639 Chapel Hill Drive · (888) 534-1116
Location

4639 Chapel Hill Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34238
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2924 · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1414 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
One of the prettiest views in Stoneybrook overlooking the 3rd hole on the golf course. This is special!! This second floor “Barrington” model veranda offers over 1400 sq. ft. of open living space, two bedrooms, two full baths, plus den/office, and is newly furnished and decorated, flat screen TVs, internet access, there is new engineered wood flooring in living and dining area and den. There is a screened entry and rear lanai, a one car detached garage and is conveniently located just a short distance from the heated community pool and tennis courts. The clubhouse is something to be proud of and features casual and formal dining, a grill room, piano lounge and meeting rooms, there is a well equipped fitness center, library, a large heated pool and spa. The community is conveniently located next to the Legacy Bike and Walking Trail and is minutes away from the famed sugary sand beaches of Siesta Key, shops and fine restaurants. The golf membership can be transfered for $250 for the duration of your stay. RENTED NOV THROUGH APRIL, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE have any available units?
4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE have?
Some of 4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
